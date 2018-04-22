Ivana believes son Donald Trump Jr. will do better post-divorce than Vanessa Trump

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, continues to weigh in on the Trump family business, not only concerning her children, but also about whether or not Donald Trump should seek a second term in the White House. Ivana Trump shares her own views and ex-husband Donald Trump’s views on the impending divorce of her oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his estranged wife, Vanessa Trump.

Ivana Trump Thinks One Term Is Enough For Donald Trump

Ivana Trump says that she doesn’t want her former husband to run for a second term, says PageSix. Ivana believes that Donald Trump should play golf and enjoy his wealth.

“I’ll tell you something, I don’t think it’s necessary. He has a good life and he has everything. Donald is going to be 74, 73 for the next [election] and maybe he should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune. I think he probably [misses] a little bit of freedom, I don’t think he probably knew how much is involved of being the president. It’s so [much] information — you have to know the whole world.”

Though Donald Trump has never confirmed this, Ivana Trump says that she gets in touch with Donald Trump at least once a month, and she claims that he frequently takes her advice.

Ivana also has definite opinions on the divorce of her oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa. Ivana confirms that she was the person who told Donald Trump that their son, a father of five, was getting divorced.

“Of course, he was not happy.”

Ivana Trump Thinks Vanessa Trump Might Struggle To Date With Kids

Ivana says she is sad, but thinks Trump Jr. will be just fine. Vanessa, on the other hand, might struggle post-divorce because she has children.

“Donald Jr. is a good-looking guy. He is successful. He is not going to have a problem to find a girl. Maybe Vanessa might have a little problem because she has five kids… who is going to date and marry the woman who has five children? Especially since she is young [40] and she might want to have more.”

Ivana says she feels bad for Vanessa because she knows what it’s like to be cheated on. She says she didn’t know that Donald Trump was cheating on her, but she believes Vanessa knew about Aubrey O’Day the whole time.

“It’s always distressing because I’ve been there. But who am I to judge and who knows what was the situation at that moment? It’s a long time ago now, so I think Vanessa knew it all along and maybe she just couldn’t get over the hurt to forgive him. But I honestly don’t know that many men who can keep their zippers up.”

Friends Say That Vanessa Trump Will Be Fine Post-Divorce

Friends of Vanessa Trump claim that Donald Jr. had numerous affairs, and not just with Aubrey O’Day. They also said that other issues had a part in ending the marriage, such as the tight grip Donald Jr. had on their finances.

“There have been numerous affairs. This divorce has been in the works for a long time.”

The divorce of Vanessa and Trump Jr. was said to be civil and uncontested, but recently filed documents indicate that there are still a few issues that need to be worked out with money and child custody. Vanessa’s friends say she will have financial freedom post-divorce due to her settlement and a recent influx of family money.

“He treats her like a second-class citizen. He gives her very little help and has been keeping her on a tight budget. She doesn’t live a lavish life and can very rarely pick up a check at dinner.”