Man Wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat Attacked Hispanic Man At Random, Pushed Him Onto Subway Track

Police in New York City are searching for the attacker, who yelled anti-Hispanic slurs at the stranger.

Police in New York City are hunting for a supposed Donald Trump supporter who attacked a Hispanic stranger seemingly at random, pushing the man onto a subway track.

The attack took place on Friday on the city’s No. 4 train, where police said the African-American man wearing Trump’s trademark “Make America Great Again” hat attacked a Hispanic man seemingly at random. As the New York Post noted, the attacker yelled anti-Hispanic slurs at the 24-year-old victim while they were on the subway and continued the attack when the train stopped. When they both got off at Union Square, the attacker shoved the man onto the subway track.

The victim was able to escape without major injuries and was helped back up onto the platform by a friend. He was treated for a cut on his head, the New York Post reported. The attacker then boarded another subway and escaped.

The city appears to be investigating the incident as a hate crime. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force released video of the attacker in the hope of identifying the man. According to NY1 reporter Myles Miller, the attacker yelled something at the victim about “stealing jobs,” apparently borrowing one of the common themes from Donald Trump that illegal immigrants are taking jobs from Americans.

BREAKING: @NYPDSVU Hate Crimes Task Force searching for man in #MAGA hat who assaulted and shoved a Mexican national onto subway tracks while deriding him for “taking jobs” away from Americans. pic.twitter.com/nbdcRAasCw — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) April 22, 2018

This is not the first time that the “Make America Great Again” hat has been connected to a major crime incident. In February, the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting suspect was identified as Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school who had pictures online where he sported the Trump-supporting hat.

There had been some previous rumors that Cruz was a supporter of far-left causes, but those were later verified as false. As CNN would later report, group chat messages showed that Cruz was obsessed with race and violence, writing that he hated “jews, ni**ers, and immigrants.”

Did the Florida mass shooter's Instagram profile image feature a "MAGA" hat? https://t.co/HScUsB9AXL — snopes.com (@snopes) February 16, 2018

Police in New York City are still searching for the alleged Trump-supporting attacker. They said he had a heavy build and wore blue pants, a red shirt, and a “Make America Great Again” hat. They have asked the public to share any information that might identify the man.