‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday, April 23: Anna Confesses, Ava Digs Own Grave, Jason & Sam Face Henrik

Anna can no longer hide from the truth, Jason and Sam come face-to-face with an image of Henrik and Ava makes things worse for herself.

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, April 23 reveal that Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) are hot on the heels of Henrik. Also searching for Henrik, but for entirely different reasons, Anna (Finola Hughes) finally comes clean and admits what is at stake for her. Other GH spoilers indicate that instead of counting her blessings, Ava (Maura West) makes things worse for herself.

While JaSam fans are hoping that the peaks of Switzerland will ignite passions of similar altitudes between their two favorite ex-lovers, Jason and Sam are actually working together to solve the Henrik mystery. With Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) also on the case, it seems as if they will finally be able to put a face on Faison’s enigmatic son. A sneak peek video on Soap Hub shows Spinelli searching for Henrik’s records. He then pulls up an image of Henrik. However, General Hospital spoilers for Monday, April 23 state that neither Sam nor Jason recognize him. This is when Spinelli concludes that the image is fake and is actually a composite of many faces. The bank manager, Herr Bruhl (Hugh Holub) will be put in the hot seat when the investigative trio finds out that he has access to Faison’s safety deposit box. Will the safety deposit box have any answers for them?

Going undercover never looked so easy. But can Sam help get Jason the information he needs to find Henrik?

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/W1DhndSLVo — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 20, 2018

Anna has been keeping a secret for far too long and it’s affecting everything that she does. It seems fitting that the father of her child, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) is the person who figures out that she is not herself. In fact, one look at Anna and it seems as if Robert knows what has been bothering the spy. General Hospital spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, tease that Anna confesses to Robert and tells him that she is the mother of Faison’s son.

WATCH: Ava and Sonny join forces to plead for the Port Charles community to help find their daughter. #GH55 pic.twitter.com/1U8fOnxglq — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 19, 2018

Ava and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have just been through the terrifying ordeal of their daughter going missing. Now that Avery is safe, Ava understandably does not want to let her daughter go again, according to General Hospital spoilers. However, she could be digging her own grave when she vehemently refuses for Avery to go back home with her father, according to Soap Hub. Sonny is already strung out with the strain of his dad’s condition and he may snap at the thought of his daughter with Ava. Tune into General Hospital every weekday on ABC, and then check back here for all the latest spoilers and updates.