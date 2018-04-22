John Goodman Admits He Was Tired Of Doing ‘Roseanne’ By The End Of Its Original Run

After a 21-year break, the 'Roseanne’ star is happy to be back for the ABC reboot.

The Roseanne cast is one big happy family, but two decades ago, the show’s patriarch was feeling a bit burnt out. In a new interview with Popcorn with Peter Travers, Roseanne star John Goodman admitted he needed the long break between the show’s original run and the ABC reboot—and that the two-decade hiatus actually made him appreciate how good he had it when the original show aired in the 1980s and ’90s.

“Toward the end of the show, I was tired of doing it,” Goodman revealed in the Peter Travers interview, posted by ABC. “I had some other things going on. I got to resent it. And I didn’t realize how damn good I had it.”

But 21 years after the original Roseanne signed off, Goodman says he is grateful to be back to the TV show that made him a household name. Of reuniting with co-stars Roseanne Barr, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and more on the Roseanne set, Goodman said, “It was like putting on an old shoe, an old sneaker, that you really like. The best shoes in the world.”

“It was remarkable,” the Roseanne star added.

“I lack the wit or the words to describe what it was like going back on that set. I just got goosebumps. My hair stood up on my arms because it was like, ‘I’m back. I’m back home.'”

John Goodman explained that at times throughout his career he has felt the need to take “a little break” because he finds that he is “not coasting, but just maybe I’m not giving it my all.” But Goodman is definitely revived for the Roseanne revival. The actor’s character, Dan Conner, survived a faux death storyline that played out in the original series finale, and he came back in full force for the Season 10 reboot to tackle storylines about grandchildren, healthcare, and the state of the union.

Ahead of the premiere of the Roseanne revival, Goodman told ABC News he hopes the beloved sitcom doesn’t wear out its welcome.

“People are excited because they have fond memories of the old show, which is still running,” John said ahead of the Roseanne revival. “You run the risk of disappointing people, but don’t think it’s going to happen.”

John Goodman can cross that worry off his list. The Roseanne revival is a bona fide hit, with sky-high ratings and an early renewal for a 12th season.

In addition to John Goodman, Roseanne Barr, and the rest of the original Roseanne cast, the ABC reboot marks the return of familiar guest stars including Estelle Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Sandra Bernhard, Natalie West, James Pickens Jr., and more.

You can see John Goodman talking about reuniting with his castmates for the Roseanne reboot below.

The Roseanne revival airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.