‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Mon. April 23: Gabi Beaten Up, Will & Sonny Put Ari First, Cops ID Abigail

Hope and Rafe finally identify Abigail, but it may be too late for Gabi as she is viciously attacked in prison.

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 23, reveal that Abigail’s (Marci Miller) alter ego’s sins may soon be outed, but it may be too little too late for Gabi (Camila Banus). Marlena (Deidre Hall) finds herself stuck listening to Vivian (Louise Sorel) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) bicker, while Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) need to come together for the sake of the family. The week starts off with a bang in Salem, as violence and altercations lead to some tense situations.

Marlena has enjoyed her solitary time beneath the DiMera mansion for quite some time now. She must have been relieved to eventually have some company in Kate and Vivian and to compare notes on how they landed there. However, Days of our Lives spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that Marlena’s joy will be short-lived since Kate and Vivian will start fighting. Marlena tries to keep the peace as the reasonable psychiatrist, but these two ladies have so much history that even if they do decide to bury the hatchet, neither will ever forget where it was buried. Other Days of our Lives spoilers promise that not all will be doom and gloom for the trio as next week they find themselves in a hilarious drunken situation!

In the latest #DAYS, Vivian realizes someone may be on to her plan.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/BzUvaYkrXf — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 18, 2018

Hope and Rafe, Salem’s foremost detectives, are still trying to dig into the mystery of who actually killed Andre (Thaao Penghlis) even though Gabi is currently in jail. Days of our Lives spoilers, via Daytime Royalty Online, indicate that the pair will finally find conclusive evidence that Abigail is the mystery woman who was at Stefan’s side on their trip to Hong Kong. The two will be shocked at their discovery and make their way to the DiMera mansion. There they find Chad (Billy Flynn) pummeling the living daylights out of Stefan.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabby and Stefan make plans to leave Salem.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/crVvjTfi44 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 20, 2018

Chad’s (Billy Flynn) entire world came crashing down when he found his wife in bed with his half-brother, Stefan (Tyler Christopher). All hell breaks loose when he starts beating Stefan up and loses himself in a blind rage. Rafe steps in and tries to pull Chad off Stefan.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad gets the shock of his life.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/wn1IKmV2Lv — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 21, 2018

In the meantime, Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 23 promise that Gabi will be attacked in prison. Soap Central teases that Gabi is beaten to a pulp in prison when she makes an enemy. It isn’t clear if she will make it out alive. As a result, Will and Sonny come together for the sake of their daughter, Ari. Obviously, the little girl is missing her mother a lot, and now that she faces death, she needs her family more than ever.