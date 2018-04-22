‘Westworld’ Season 2: Season 1 Saw ‘The Maze,’ Now Get Ready For ‘The Door’

Now that the hosts have worked out the maze riddle, it seems the door is next.

Season 1 of HBO’s Westworld had viewers wondering what the maze meant. It was found featured in many different locations, from on maps, in memories, and the inside of the skull of one of the robotic hosts. By the end of the season, it had been discovered that this maze wasn’t a journey for humans to make like the Man in Black (Ed Harris) thought, but a journey of self-realization for the hosts.

Now, it has been announced that if Season 1 of Westworld was called “The Maze,” then Season 2 will be known as “The Door,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

But, what does that even mean moving forward into Season 2 of Westworld?

Season 1 of Westworld saw certain hosts such as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) becoming sentient as they fought against their human programming and caused an uprising by the end of the season. This was in part thanks to the maze, a complex program placed into the hosts by the original creator of Westworld, a man called Arnold Weber. The voice of Arnold triggered something inside Dolores’ programming, and she then worked her way through the maze to become self-aware.

Now, as the next season of Westworld looms, the show’s creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, have revealed that Season 2’s secret name is “The Door.” Nolan and Joy may be happy to reveal this new name, but they will not shed any light on how this will come into play in Season 2. However, as the Hollywood Reporter points out, there might already be a reference to the door in Season 1 of Westworld.

HBO

As they reveal, when humans first enter the park, they do so through doors. These doors break the reality of their own lives and allow them to enter the fantasy world of Westworld.

While this may be a part of the door theme, it is likely to run much deeper than just that one instance. In fact, as was seen in Season 2, it seems probable that the theme will permeate every aspect of the show, just as the maze did in Season 1.

Early on in Episode 1 of Season 2 of Westworld, someone says, “everything in the park is code,” indicating viewers will be drawn into the mystery just as much as they did in the first season. However, viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night to find out all the hidden meanings of this secret name.

Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld premieres on Sunday, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET.