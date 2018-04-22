Want A Job? First, You Have To Impress The Robot

Artificial intelligence and algorithms are changing the job search process in extraordinary ways.

These days, getting a dream job isn’t as predictable as it used to be. Big firms like Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, and Barclays Bank are utilizing an AI interview technology to pinpoint their top potential candidates. For interviewees, this means sitting in front of a webcam and answering standard questions. But instead of speaking to a human and building a rapport, their answers are being recorded and later analyzed by computers.

According to the Telegraph, the recorded videos are then scanned by algorithms that generate sophisticated analyses. The AI considers micro-expressions, like how often an interviewee blinks, smiles, or frowns. The micro-expressions can also capture a person’s anger, disgust, or even joy. It also takes into account the words you use, how confident you seem, and other body language.

Proponents of the technology say that it helps “remove unconscious bias” and improves diversity since the AI does not have preconceived notions of a person based on appearance.

HireVue is one of the companies that provide AI interview software for major companies. Their website lists clients like Tiffany & Co., Intel, and Nike. The allure of using this technology is that it promises companies a way to find the best talent, quickly. And while companies have used survey-style interview screening questions in the past, the new video technology offers much more in-depth information.

Each company gets their own set of AI interview questions, which are generated with the help of psychologists and data scientists. Once the interview is complete, each candidate is evaluated on a whopping 20,000 data points, and then given a numerical ranking. The ranking process is also tailored for each company because the data they’re looking for is based on the company’s favorite employees.

Another company that supplies AI job technology is Mya Systems from San Francisco. Mya Systems is an “AI-recruiter” and is a chatbot that automates the pre-screening process. Anything from scheduling and onboarding is automated and is fueled by natural language processing and machine learning, detailed Venture Beat.

There are also other ways that AI is being used in the hiring process. For example, Talent Sonar is a company that analyzes job descriptions to “reduce unconscious discrimination in hiring.” Secondly, the company scans resumes. According to the SF Chronicle, another company called Envoy purposefully scans the internet for people who aren’t necessarily looking for a job but could be a great fit for a certain company.

More companies are sure to spring up to satisfy this niche category. While companies seek the best talent and fit possible, job seekers will need to learn how to adapt to this new technology in order to stay relevant.