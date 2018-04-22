Pippa Middleton is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Middleton is said to be about 12 weeks along, according to The Sun. A friend told the outlet that Pippa’s sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, “could not have been more delighted” with the news. Of course, Kate Middleton is currently pregnant with her third child, due to give birth any day now.

Pippa’s son or daughter will have three first cousins — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and a third, who has yet to be born. Pippa and Kate’s children will undoubtedly be close. Although the Duchess of Cambridge lives at Kensington Palace with her husband, Prince William, she still spends a good amount of time with her family. In fact, Pippa and Kate’s mom, Carole, will more than likely be visiting the Cambridges on a regular basis once their newest addition comes along. It wouldn’t even be surprising if Carole moved in for a few weeks.

When Pippa, 34, has her baby, Carole will more than likely be on-hand to help out as well. Carole and her husband, Michael, simply adore their grandchildren, and are said to be “delighted” about Pippa’s exciting baby news.

Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in May 2017. The two exchanged vows at St. Mark’s in Berkshire. Pippa enlisted her nephew, Prince George, as a page boy and her niece, Princess Charlotte, 2, as a bridesmaid.

Arthur Edwards / WPA Pool/Getty Images

Now, just one month ahead of Pippa and James’ wedding anniversary, the two have something else to celebrate. No word yet on when Pippa Middleton’s due date is, but if she is three months along now, she should give birth sometime before the holidays.

Since tying the knot, Pippa and James have gone on to live private lives outside of the spotlight. The two did step out together to watch the Gentlemen’s Singles semi final match between Sam Querrey of The United States and Marin Cilic of Croatia at Wimbledon back in July. Both Pippa and James are very athletic and they are huge tennis fans. That said, it won’t be surprising if the couple encourages their child to play sports at a very young age.