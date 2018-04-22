WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments On When He Thinks Dean Ambrose Will Be Ready To Return

While appearing on a morning radio show on KFM in South Africa, Seth Rollins addressed when Dean Ambrose was going to return.

As Wrestling Inc. recently reported, WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently appeared on KFM 94.5 on KFM Mornings, a show based out of Cape Town, South Africa. Rollins is currently part of a WWE tour in South Africa. The Intercontinental Champion spent time greeting fans, and after taking questions from the hosts, he took questions from the audience. It wasn’t long before one member of the WWE universe inquired on the health of Dean Ambrose.

Last December on Raw, Ambrose suffered a triceps injury during a six-man tag team match. The WWE superstar underwent surgery, and it was reported that he will miss about nine months of action. After the “Grand Slam Champion” missed what many consider to be the three biggest WWE shows of the year — the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Raw after Mania — fans are very eager for the former champion to return.

When Dean’s former tag-team partner was asked about the health of Ambrose, Rollins said that he is still injured and doesn’t know the full details. Per the Wrestling Inc. transcript, he did give an estimate on when he thinks he will return.

“He’s definitely still on the mend and rehabbing. But he’ll be back better than ever, you wait, summer time, maybe late spring.”

Though it’s tragic when anyone is injured, some WWE superstars felt their time away from the ring kept their career fresh. Thirty years ago, it wasn’t unusual for wrestlers to stay away from TV shows or a territory for months at a time.

It was booked that way because it kept the superstars fresh for the audience. Every time a wrestler returned after a hiatus, the crowds would pop. Even at the height of “Hulk-A-Mania” in the 1980s, fans were lucky if they saw Hogan on TV more than a dozen times a year.

In this modern day of wrestling, there is so much content that you can see your favorite WWE superstar on a weekly basis appearing on multiple shows. When a wrestler is sidelined because of an injury, it gives the WWE universe a chance to miss their favorite superstars. Often, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

One of the biggest pops Triple H ever heard is when he returned in 2002 after being sidelined with a torn quad. The arena thundered in April of 2000 when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned from an injury he suffered that prior November. And just at this past WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan made his in-ring return and got one of the loudest reactions of the night.

It’s never a good thing when a WWE superstar is injured, but it can sometimes be inadvertently good for their career. It will be interesting to see how the WWE universe reacts when Dean Ambrose returns. Chances are, it’s going to be loud.