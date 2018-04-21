‘Vikings’ Season 5: When Will It Return?

Fans are wondering how long they will have to wait until Season 5 of the popular History Channel epic.

Fans of Vikings are wondering when the historical drama will return to History Channel. So far, however, there is little news in relation to the premiere of the second half of Season 5. Here’s everything we know.

The mid-season finale of Vikings Season 5 saw Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) victorious in his quest for Kattegat. And, by the every end of Episode 10 of Vikings, fans saw a traumatized Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) with gray hair as she sat, stunned, by the outcome.

Currently, fans seem to know more about Season 6 of Vikings rather than the Season 5 return, thanks to Katheryn Winnick posting information about her directorial debut for Season 6, according to International Business Times.

Whether this means time is up for Lagertha when Season 5 returns is unclear. Although, considering the time line, Lagertha would be, by now, a very old woman in the series. However, if History Channel decides to follow the Viking sagas, there is the potential to have Lagertha be or become a Valkyrie thanks to the fact some historians believe her story from the Viking age is based on a Valkyrie story.

In Norse mythology, a Valkyrie is a magical woman tasked with bringing those slain in battle to Valhalla. At times, some of these women have relationships with mortal men even though they can be considered goddesses and not human at all. If this is the case with Lagertha in the Season 5 return of Vikings, it could account for her lack of aging over the entire series.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

But, when will Season 5 of Vikings return?

So far, the official stance from History Channel is that new episodes are “coming soon,” according to the Episode 11 teaser clip for the Season 5 return of Vikings released via Den of Geek. The clip also reveals, via the Seer (John Kavanagh), that there is more war to come when the series returns. Ivar the Boneless also announces to Kattegat that Lagertha will be sacrificed.

Express is predicting a fall release for the remaining episodes of Season 5 of Vikings, which will make it a spring release date in the U.S. However, History Channel has not yet officially confirmed this.

So, let’s have a look at when previous seasons of Vikings aired to see if we can predict when Season 5 will return.

Initially, Vikings started out with nine or 10 episodes per season. The first three seasons appeared in either February or March of each year. Season 4, the first season to have 20 episodes, also premiered in February to match previous schedules. The first half of Season 4 concluded in April and returned in November of the same year, finishing up in February of 2017. The current season of Vikings then premiered in November of 2017 and concluded in January this year. So, as you can see, the scheduling is not quite as predictable as shows such as AMC’s The Walking Dead, which airs its seasons starting and concluding in certain months of each year.

There was also a seven month gap between the Season 4 mid-season finale and the Season 4 return. This could indicate fans will not get to see Season 5 of Vikings return until August of this year.

History Channel also released its official statement in regard to the Season 4 return two-and-a-half months prior to the air date. If this is the case, it seems likely there is still likely to be a very long wait until the Season 5 return of Vikings.