Verne Troyer, Beloved For His Interaction With Fans, Inspires Outpouring With His Passing

Verne Troyer was born in Michigan on New Year’s Day, 1969. Troyer began his career as a stuntman, working on the 1994 movie, Baby’s Day Out. Verne became famous for his 1999 role of Mini-Me in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. He appeared in several other films since that time, including a reprised role of Mini-Me in Goldmember in 2002. His acting career slowed down in recent years; however, he competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009.

Verne Troyer used his social status to make an impact on the world around him. He spent countless hours donating his time and resources toward causes he believed in. Troyer was active on his social media networks, interacting with his fans on a personal level. The death of Verne Troyer has saddened the very fans that he dedicated his life to entertain.

Troyer’s social media followers describe his death as “a major loss.” Fans are stating that although Verne was small physically, he was “huge as a person with a huge heart.” He made an impact in his lifetime and “touched the lives of many people.”

In the wake of his death, Verne Troyer’s Twitter followers pointed out that both “depression and suicide are very serious issues.” Verne was a comedian who made us smile and laugh. He showed that he cared about his fans and the world around him. The message posted by family on Verne’s Instagram states, “you can never tell what battles someone is going through inside.”

Verne Troyer was extremely active on Reddit. He would readily reply to fan comments and join in on the conversations. For instance, a fan recently told Verne that they were currently going through a difficult time and hadn’t smiled until seeing a video that Troyer had posted. The video made them laugh and forget everything.

Verne quoted the comment and offered a heartfelt response.

“To get comments and reactions like this is one of the reasons why I love doing what I do. Thanks for the nice words and I’m glad I could put a smile on your face.”

Verne Troyer lived his life for other people, repeatedly stating that placing a smile on the face of others was one of the biggest reason he had for keeping up a social media presence. He enjoyed reading fan comments and responded in turn. Those social media followers are now outpouring heartfelt messages of condolences to those who were close to him.

About his death, Verne’s family wrote the following.

“During this recent time of adversity, he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.”

It is with heavy hearts that millions of social media followers say goodbye to a man who has brought them such joy. Verne Troyer will, however, live on forever in the films he created and the hearts of everyone he touched.

