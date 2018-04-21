Genevieve Gallen: Verne Troyer’s Ex-Wife, A 6-Foot-2 Playboy Model, Once Called Him A Sex Addict And Alcoholic

The actor had a series of troubled relationships before his death this weekend.

Genevieve Gallen may have only been married to Verne Troyer for one day, but the former Playboy model still managed to leave an impact on his life and contributed to the troubles that plagued the actor throughout his career.

Troyer’s death this weekend has left fans shocked and mourning, and also placed a spotlight on his often-troubled life. Troyer had very public struggles with alcoholism, and family members appear to hint that he may have taken his own life.

Troyer’s short-lived marriage is also getting plenty of attention. The 49-year-old Austin Powers actor was famously married to Playboy model Genevieve Gallen, though the relationship did not last very long. The two married in 2004, but Troyer filed for an annulment the next day, and Troyer hinted that Gallen may have made up the story about their marriage for attention and monetary gain.

“There’s no valid marriage,” said Troyer’s lawyer, Fred Silberberg (via UPI). “That’s why we’re asking for an annulment.”

At the time, there was much attention on what seemed to be an odd pairing. Troyer suffered from a genetic disorder that stopped his growth at 2-foot-8, and Gallen was 6-foot-2.

The relationship ended up a source of embarrassment for Verne Troyer. In an interview with the now-defunct News of the World (via the Huffington Post), his ex-wife said Troyer was an alcoholic and a sex addict.

Verne Troyer’s other relationships were a source of turmoil in his life, as difficulties with his ex-wife and girlfriends reportedly pushed the actor deeper into alcoholism. After his marriage to Genevieve Gallen, Troyer was the victim of a sex tape leak with a former live-in girlfriend. As TMZ noted, a third-party was reportedly shopping the video for a six-figure sum, and it ended up being leaked to the internet.

Verne Troyer’s relationship struggles continued when he was accused of harassing ex-girlfriend Yvette Monet. She claimed that the actor sent her a barrage of harassing emails and text messages after their breakup, including what she saw as veiled threats. Monet ultimately received a restraining order keeping the actor away from her.

But the relationship with Genevieve Gallen continued to hound Verne Troyer long after it ended. After he entered rehab in 2017 — this third stint for struggle with alcohol — the former Playboy model opened up about their troubled relationship and difficulties with substance abuse in an interview with Radar Online.