Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 92nd Birthday In Style Among Royal Guests

Today, Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 92nd birthday at Royal Albert Hall with several members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Harry, with his fiance, Meghan Markle.

The celebration marks one of two annual birthday events for the queen, according to Town And Country. Today honored the actual day of her birth, and a separate celebration in the summer is slated as a public party for her “official birthday” when she takes part in the Trooping the Color military parade in London. Hyde Park, the Tower of London, and the town of Windsor staged honorary gun salutes to mark the special occasion.

At 92, Britain’s longest-serving monarch has served for 66 years on the throne as the head of the Commonwealth, reported Express. Astonishingly, the woman who is the daughter of the second son of King George V and was never slated to rule, held the throne during 13 British prime ministers. Additionally, Queen Elizabeth sat upon the throne throughout the time of seven Catholic popes and 13 U.S. presidents.

The Queen’s Birthday Party, a star-studded concert, benefitted The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is a youth charity that the queen supports. Prince Harry is now the president of the trust, and he spoke at his grandmother’s birthday celebration, announcing that the trust will work to make a difference in communities across 53 countries.

On her 21st birthday, The Queen made a speech dedicating her life to service and to this day continues to carry out Royal Duties, from visits to charities & schools, to hosting Heads of State & leading the nation’s celebratory events.#QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty pic.twitter.com/mHERAPCREf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2018

While the concert featured performances from Sting, Shaggy, and Kylie Minogue, it also featured several pieces from classical musicals. The day after her birthday, Queen Elizabeth plans to start the London Marathon from a special podium at Windsor Castle, which is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will occur next month.

Ahead of her celebration, the queen formerly named Prince Charles her successor, putting an end to speculation that she may choose to skip him in favor of his son, Prince William. According to The Telegraph, the Prince of Whales felt deeply touched by the official confirmation of his succession to the throne. Because of this announcement, Prince Charles will likely represent the queen in an honorary capacity at future commonwealth gatherings.