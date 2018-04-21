‘Live PD’ Reportedly Filmed Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

The deadly encounter could air on an upcoming episode.

The Live PD cameras were reportedly on the scene when Greene County, Missouri, sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect on Wednesday.

The deceased man’s daughter informed the Springfield News-Leader that a detective told her that Live PD has the footage in hand, and that she doesn’t want it to be aired on nationwide television. Greene County is located in the Springfield metropolitan area.

Live PD, the popular ride-along show on the A&E Network, currently follows deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from about six police agencies on real-time night patrol around the country who are accompanied by embedded videographers. Three-hour episodes air on Friday and Saturday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

“From DUI checkpoint stops to high-speed chases, bar fights to gang shootings, domestic disputes to drug busts, A&E’s documentary series Live PD captures it all…via a mix of dash cams, fixed rig and handheld cameras,” A&E explains about the hit reality show.

The show is hosted from a multi-screen New York City TV control room and studio by legal analyst and TV personality Dan Abrams, along with crime reporter Tom Morris, Jr., plus an active-duty cop, usually Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin of the Tulsa, Oklahoma, police department. They provide commentary and updates as the show jumps from state to state, often before each incident is fully resolved.

Real-time incidents are usually cleared for the live broadcast after a few minutes, or longer, delay, and there are lawyers in the control room to vet sequences “to make sure Live PD isn’t exposed to any legal problems,” IndieWire noted.

During lulls in the live broadcast, Live PD reverts to pre-taped segments that are designated as incidents that happened “earlier.” Live PD reruns are in heavy rotation on A&E and also with non-narrated footage similar to Cops called Live PD: Police Patrol.

In the Wednesday incident, “William Simcoe Jr. was killed after he led deputies on a car chase, then fled on foot and brandished a gun, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said,” the News-Leader detailed.

Daughter April Simcoe characterized the idea of broadcasting the shooting as “a huge violation of privacy” and an insensitive exploitation of a family tragedy for ratings. Neither Sheriff Jim Arnott, nor the production company behind Live PD has as yet responded to the news outlet’s request for a comment about the possibility of the footage being used on the TV show.

At the scene of a shooting in eastern Greene County. Sheriff says a man brandishing a gun was shot and killed by deputy/ies. This portion of Highway YY (East Division) totally blocked off: pic.twitter.com/r7zSIj1IYL — Giacomo Bologna (@GBolognaNL) April 18, 2018

On Facebook and Twitter, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office described William Simcoe, 45, as a burglary suspect and a “parole absconder” who allegedly pulled out a handgun at the end of the chase.

Update to the deputy involved shooting: The deceased suspect is identified as William Ray Simcoe Sr. Simcoe was wanted for burglary and was a parole absconder that was previously on electronic monitoring. Simcoe was known to be armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/z6nf3BcPxo — GCSO (@GreeneCountySO) April 18, 2018

The News-Leader added that by contract with Live PD, the Greene County Sheriff purportedly has up to 48 hours to review any pre-recorded footage that could pose a safety or security risk to ongoing operations. Live PD apparently has creative control as to what ultimately makes it to air, however.

Simcoe’s daughter indicated that the detective told her that the law enforcement agency is “doing everything it can” to keep the sequence from being shown on TV.

“April Simcoe said she appreciates that effort, but the detective told her the sheriff’s office likely can’t stop footage of her father’s death from airing. The detective said she’s not certain when the shooting might air on Live PD, April Simcoe said, but she expected it would be sometime next week.”

This is a developing story, so please check back for updates.