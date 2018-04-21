Verne Troyer Cause Of Death: Actor Reportedly Suffered Alcoholism, Suicidal Behavior In His Final Weeks

The official cause of the actor's death is not yet known, but a picture has emerged of his difficult final days.

Verne Troyer’s cause of death remains a mystery, but a picture has emerged of the actor’s final days as he struggled with health issues and worrying behavior, including a hospitalization for suicidal thoughts.

A message posted to Troyer’s Instagram page announcing his death made reference to suicide as well, though it is not yet clear if he took his own life.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues,” the post read. “You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

The 49-year-old actor passed away on Saturday, two weeks after he was taken to a hospital for a report that he was suicidal. As TMZ reported, Verne Troyer was taken to a hospital on April 2 after police received a report that he was intoxicated and suffering suicidal thoughts. The report noted that he was treated for possible alcohol poisoning.

It was not immediately clear whether Troyer remained in the hospital for the weeks after the initial hospitalization, but those close to him appeared to be worried about his condition. A message posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday asked fans to pray for him, and said he was resting comfortably after his hospitalization.

Troyer suffered some very public battles with health and personal issues, including alcoholism. As InTouch noted, he nearly died of alcohol poisoning in 2002 and was later accused of harassing ex-girlfriend Yvette Monet. She claimed that he sent a series of abusive text messages and emails, and received a restraining order against him.

Exactly one year before his hospitalization for the reported suicidal thoughts, Verne Troyer checked into rehab for alcohol abuse. As Page Six reported, it was the actor’s third trip to rehab as he tried to battle his alcohol addiction.

Throughout his battles, Verne Troyer often leaned on his fans for support. Before leaving for the most recent rehab visit, he left a message thanking them for all the encouraging messages.

“As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day,” Troyer said in a statement posted to his Instagram page.

Troyer frequently interacted with fans online, exchanging messages and poking fun at his height. After a post on Reddit showing the newborn son of Conor McGregor in a three-piece suit, Troyer replied: “I need to go to his tailor.”

Troyer suffered from cartilage-hair hypoplasia dwarfism, a rare genetic condition that stopped his growth at 2-foot-8. Those affected with the condition generally have a normal life expectancy, but more severe instances come with a host of potentially dangerous complications.

There were no immediate reports on Verne Troyer’s cause of death, or the exact circumstances of his passing, and it was not yet clear whether foul play was suspected.