MMA News: CM Punk Is Featured On ‘UFC 225’ Poster And Twitter Erupts

The former WWE champion made the official poster for ‘UFC 225,’ and many fans took to Twitter to show their disdain.

In MMA news, former WWE champion CM Punk has made the poster for UFC 225. UFC 225 will mark the second fight that CM Punk has had in the company, and his second ever MMA fight. Punk made his MMA debut at UFC 203 in September of 2016, where he was choked-out by Mickey Gall within the opening minutes of the first round. On June 9, 2018, CM Punk will face Mike Jackson live on pay-per-view.

Like Punk, Jackson’s MMA record is 0-1-0, and the loss also came from a choke-out by the hands of Gall. While a bout between two fighters who have never seen a victory may seem uninspiring, the former WWE champion still has a lot of drawing power. And if there’s something the UFC needs right now, with the lack of big-name fighters compared to previous years, it is drawing power.

While many fans of MMA are also fans of wrestling, many UFC loyalists perceive the WWE as competition (even though they are completely different industries). Diehard fans often view wrestling as silly and a lesser product, and many members of the WWE universe feel the same way about the UFC. But there is clearly crossover appeal between the two industries, just look at the current activities of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, and UFC is capitalizing on that.

ARE YOU READY!? Your OFFICIAL #UFC225 poster has just landed. pic.twitter.com/ElaYz61KHy — UFC (@ufc) April 21, 2018

UFC 225 is being held in CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Between his drawing power and fighting in his backyard, the company had good reasoning for featuring the former WWE superstar on their poster. But some fans on Twitter took exception to that decision. Some feel that CM Punk never earned the right to fight in the UFC to begin with, let alone be featured on a poster for the second time after losing his first match.

How is Cm Spunk on the main card — EaZyTiger (@WaveyDonn_) April 21, 2018

Idk about Cm Punk even deserving a spot on the promo poster. Give @HollyHolm and @MeganA_mma the spot they earned big reason I’m watching. #RealMMA — Omar (@OmarV62312) April 21, 2018

It was good, until I saw CM Punk — Lucas Pereira (@lucasp0195) April 21, 2018

But CM Punk fans continue to share words of encouragement to the straight-edged fighter. While some mock Punk’s UFC loss, others appreciate the hard work and dedication he has devoted to his new career. Many industry pundits have also given respect to CM Punk’s dedication.

CM Punk should be the headliner! Biggest draw on the card don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/lqnD61Sge0 — Albert Bernestine (@combatpromo) April 21, 2018

Cant wait to see you live in a mma fight keep up ur hard work like always and ull just have another thing you can say your the best in the world at — Bryan Roberts (@BryanRo14342100) April 15, 2018

With the former WWE champion getting ready to fight at UFC 225 in his hometown, MMA and wrestling fans alike are anxious to watch CM Punk fight on June 9.