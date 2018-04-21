Paris Jackson In Trouble? Family Members Worried For Her Life Amid Worrying Incidents, ‘Page Six’ Reports

The Jackson family is scared after Paris posted a video of herself walking on the ledge of a building, the report claims.

Paris Jackson could be headed for serious trouble, family members reportedly fear, after a series of bizarre incidents for the young model.

Family of Michael Jackson’s daughter have grown alarmed after she posted a video of herself walking along the ledge of a skyscraper and slurring her speech, the New York Post reported. For some family members, the video of Paris hanging near the edge of a building brought back memories of Michael Jackson’s strange 2002 incident in which he dangled his infant son from a hotel balcony.

“But this is worse than that because I still think Michael had control of Blanket and they weren’t nearly as high up as Paris is in this video,” a relative told the Post’s Page Six. “She’s lost it. She really has.”

Paris Jackson has been in the news for her reported relationship with 25-year-old model Cara Delevingne. As the Page Six report noted, the video showed Paris and Cara talking to each other and appeared to be under the influence of something. It showed Paris walking on the ledge of a building dozens of stories above the street, and she momentarily lost her balance.

As Page Six reported, family members were shocked to see the video and were afraid that grandparents Katherine or Joe might see it. Paris has posted some other seemingly bizarre videos online in recent weeks, though none appeared to be as dangerous as the one on the ledge.

Paris Jackson has been the center of controversy in the past as well. In an interview last year with Rolling Stone, Paris revealed that she attempted suicide on multiple occasions. Paris said that her last attempt came in 2013, and afterward she moved to a therapeutic school in Utah, where she was able to turn her life around.

Paris also revealed that she was bullied online for her looks, and that it helped her understand how her father turned to plastic surgery to help his self-image.

She has been able to move beyond those issues as well, Paris shared.

“I’ve had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time,” Paris said. “Plenty of people think I’m ugly, and plenty of people don’t. But there’s a moment when I’m modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer’s telling me – and I feel pretty.”

Since turning her life around, Paris Jackson has also taken strides in her professional life. As E! News noted, she signed a modeling contract with one of the industry’s top agencies, IMG Models, and is considered one of the rising stars of the industry.