Suspect In Florida School Shooting, Sky Bouche, Exhibits Remorse, Apologizes For His Actions

The suspect in a Florida high school shooting has been taken into custody and is now showing clear signs of remorse.

Sky Bouche, the suspect in a shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, began facing the consequences of his actions, as CNN reported. It is the second shooting incident at a Florida high school in less than three months. Bouche is allegedly showing immediate remorse, according to reports.

On Friday, Sky Bouche reportedly drove to his former high school, with potentially harmful intentions. The 19-year-old man was armed with a shotgun hidden in a guitar case. Along with the shotgun, Bouche also had a tactical vest and gloves.

After arriving at his former high school, Bouche put on his vest and gloves and proceeded to one of the classrooms. The young man fired one shot, which blew a hole into the door. One student was injured from a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The injured 17-year-old Forest High School student was taken to the hospital and is currently considered in good condition.

Injuring a student had to weigh heavily on Sky Bouche’s mind. Soon after Bouche fired his weapon, he was apprehended by the police. One day later, the young shooter wants his victim to know that he is sorry, according to the Washington Post.

Official criminal charges were filed against Sky Bouche. The Forest High School shooting suspect was charged with terrorism, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and several additional counts.

A chaotic scene took place at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida when a shooter opened fire on a classroom. Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Sky Bouche’s motives for the shooting were revealed. He had studied mass shootings for some time and wanted to create his own hysteria. Bouche’s timing could have been calculated. The Forest High School shooting took place on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine, Colorado, mass shooting.

It may take some time before anyone finds out what motivated Sky Bouche to target his former high school. As far as his appetite for violence, Bouche cites that being alone is one reason for it, as reported by the Ocala Star-Banner. While sitting in a Marion County jail cell, Bouche offered a look into his mindset.

“My first memory is violence and conflict. That’s my first memory. And no one will believe me. That’s one of the reasons people don’t think I’m serious. It’s not anger, it’s not hatred, it’s an adrenaline rush that, you know, I’m about to do something. I spend most of my time in a room alone so I’m getting this rush, so that’s what I was feeling.”

Despite experiencing a rush to create chaos, a couple of the charges Bouche faces may be reduced. Bouche’s immediate remorse and reflection would be a primary reason for some leniency.

Outside of the Forest High School student who was shot in the ankle, no one was severely injured by Bouche.

The charges that Sky Bouche are facing would be significantly worse if others were hurt. Bouche has apologized for his actions. Any forgiveness he receives will be crucial to the criminal proceedings taking place.