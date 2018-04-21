E’Dena Hines: Morgan Freeman Had Sexual Relationship With His Step-Granddaughter, Murder Suspect Claims

Hines was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in 2015, and he is now on trial for the murder.

E’Dena Hines has been dead for nearly three years, but she is back in the news this week after her alleged murderer claimed that Hines was having a sexual relationship with her step-grandfather — actor Morgan Freeman.

Hines was murdered in 2015, and her then-boyfriend, Lamar Davenport, is now on trial for the slaying. In a court appearance this week, the lawyer for Davenport alleged that E’Dena was in a sexual relationship with her own step-grandfather, the New York Daily News reported.

It was not clear what this revelation had to do with the murder trial, but the New York Daily News noted that rumors of Morgan Freeman carrying on a relationship with Hines have floated around Hollywood for close to a decade. The 80-year-old actor was “dogged” by claims that he was sleeping with E’Dena Hines, who was more than five decades his junior. There were even rumors claiming that Morgan Freeman was planning to marry his step-granddaughter the report added.

The reports grew so rampant that Morgan Freeman took the unusual step of acknowledging the rumors and denying them.

“The recent reports of any pending marriage or romantic relationship of me to anyone are defamatory fabrications from the tabloid media designed to sell papers,” Morgan said in a statement.

Morgan Freeman was known to be especially close to E’Dena Hines, with his step-granddaughter often accompanying him on the red carpet.

Lamar Davenport was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for Hines’ death, AOL noted. The 27-year-old was found dead in the middle of a street in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, suffering multiple stab wounds to her chest. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Some witnesses said they saw Davenport screaming Bible verses as he repeatedly stabbed the young woman, the AOL report noted. He was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation after being arrested, and reports at the time claimed that he was under the influence of drugs. His lawyers are now trying to make an insanity defense, claiming that Davenport was not of sound mind at the time of the murder.

Morgan Freeman has continued to deny the claims that he and step-granddaughter E’Dena Hines were in a sexual relationship.