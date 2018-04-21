Melania Trump Photo: First Lady Spotted Smiling, Laughing With Barack Obama At Barbara Bush’s Funeral

Donald Trump stayed back at his Mar-a-Lago resort rather than attending Bush's funeral.

Melania Trump apparently does not harbor the same ill feelings toward Barack Obama as her husband.

A photo showed the first lady smiling and laughing beside Obama at Barbara Bush’s funeral on Saturday morning, a celebration of her life that drew other former presidents — but not Donald Trump himself. The picture of Melania and Obama smiling has spread quickly around the internet, with many noting that she appeared happier and more at ease than her appearances with her own husband.

As CNN reported, the White House said that Melania Trump would be attending the funeral but that Donald would stay behind at his Florida resort. The White House said Trump wanted to avoid the “distractions” that would come from the added security needed to protect him.

Donald Trump did offer some kind words of remembrance this week, speaking to reporters during his week-long trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort where he met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Her strength and toughness really embodied the spirit of our country,” Trump said. “She was a woman of proud patriotism and profound faith.”

But many took note of Donald’s absence after Melania Trump was spotted smiling and laughing with Barack Obama. As the picture went viral, many people remarked that she looked much more comfortable than recent appearances with her own husband.

Reports have suggested that Melania Trump has grown angry at the revelation that her husband had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly after the birth of the couple’s son, including one source who claimed that Melania does not even want to look at Donald. There have been other reports that Melania Trump is not planning to divorce Donald, but that the two are on shaky ground.

This photo from Barbara Bush’s funeral speaks volumes. After everything Trump has done to Obama, Obama still treats Melania with kindness and respect. What a diplomat and gentleman. That’s a real President. No way Trump would be half this warm to Michelle. pic.twitter.com/7BSqplbdhT — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 21, 2018

Donald Trump is not the first president to miss a memorial service for a first lady. As NBC News noted, Barack Obama also skipped the funeral of Nancy Reagan to attend the South by Southwest festival, where he was scheduled as a keynote speaker.

While Melania Trump appeared to be getting along with Barack Obama at Barbara Bush’s funeral, Donald Trump was finishing up a morning at his golf course. Trump planned to watch Barbara Bush’s funeral on television at his Mar-a-Lago resort, the Palm Beach Post reported.