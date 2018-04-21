Music News: The Killers Announce Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set To Be Released Soon

A huge seven-album box set is coming soon from The Killers, and it includes a previously unreleased double album.

The Killers recently announced that they will be releasing a career-spanning seven-album vinyl box set. From their 2004 breakout album, Hot Fuss, to their most recent, Wonderful Wonderful, the 14-year career of The Killers will be captured in the box set. Included in the collection is Live From The Royal Albert Hall, a double album previously only available on DVD.

The live performance features hit songs like “Human”, “Bling (Confession of a King)”, “Smile Like You Mean It”, “Spaceman”, “Sam’s Town”, “When You Were Young”, and “All These Things That I’ve Done”. Critics and fans alike praised Live from the Royal Albert Hall, with the album receiving several five star reviews. Some even called it the best live album in decades.

Though they became popular with their 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, the Las Vegas based band formed in 2001. Hot Fuss‘s release lead to The Killers being named The World’s Best Selling New Group at the 2005 World Music Awards, and the album was nominated for several awards (including Best Rock Album at the Grammys). The group has consisted of the same members since 2002: Brandon Flowers (lead vocals, keyboard, bass), Mark Stoermer (bass, rhythm guitar), Dave Keuning (lead guitar), and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (drums, percussion).

The Killers will be releasing all seven of their albums in one complete box set for the first time on limited edition clear vinyl!

You can pre-order The Killers’ Box Set from their website where they are offering two different packages: the standard edition ($179) and the collector’s edition ($250). The standard version albums are pressed on black vinyl, and the collector’s albums are pressed on clear vinyl. The set is expected to ship around June 15.

The release of this collection set was announced during the group’s current tour of New Zealand, soon to be followed by a tour in Australia that concludes with their final show on May 8, in Hindmarsh. The eclectic rock group returns to the U.S. for a stint beginning on May 18, in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

From a world tour to a huge box set being released soon, The Killers continue to rock the music world, reminding us of all the things that they have done.