‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of April 23: Steffy Begs Liam, Fights Hope & A Baby Scare [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 23 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) succumbs to pressure, while Hope (Annika Noelle) takes advantage of a man torn. Bill (Don Diamont) thinks nothing of using his own son to get what he wants, while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage starts showing signs of strain due to conflicting interests. It seems as if this week may belong to Bill as he pulls the strings and everyone obeys, according to She Knows Soaps.

Monday, April 23

Last week had Liam (Scott Clifton) giving Steffy annulment papers which she signed a few days later and gave back to him. Alas, the burden of meddling parents is costing Steffy her marriage. When Ridge was initially charged with shooting Bill, it was Steffy who begged Liam to talk to his dad. And when Liam confessed to attacking his dad, it was Steffy who took his side. Now that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) has admitted to his attack, it is again Steffy who must pay the price. Mr. Spencer is using this information to blackmail Steffy into doing exactly what he wants.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, April 23-27. Under duress from Bill, Steffy grants Liam his request regarding their marriage, Hope makes a bold move, Nia Sioux debuts as “Emma the Forrester Intern,” and Robin Givens returns as “Dr. Phillips." #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/DabB0YrA8e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 21, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 23 state that Steffy will beg Liam to think carefully before making his decision. Since this is exactly where Hope wants Liam, she tells Steffy to let her husband go. Of course, all this strain is obviously taking a toll on Steffy’s health.

Tuesday, April 24

It was only a matter of time before the friction between their daughters took a toll on Ridge and Brooke’s marriage. Bold spoilers state that the recently wedded couple will get into a heated fight concerning Steffy and Hope.

The Spencer brothers will also have a heart-to-heart. B&B spoilers tease that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will talk to Liam about why he moved from the hotel. Wyatt will try to see things from Liam’s perspective, but point out Steffy’s side of things as well.

Wednesday, April 25

Ridge will do anything to get at Bill. His growing rage will see him reach out to Liam. He hopes to become a thorn in Bill’s flesh when he sees the father-son bond between him and Liam. Of course, it’s in Ridge’s best interest if Liam makes up with Steffy, because he just wants to see his daughter happy.

Mid-week will see a face-off that many Bold and the Beautiful fans have been waiting for: an all-out fight between Steffy and Hope over Liam. This is certainly not the first time these two have fought over the same man, but this is the first time that the stakes have been this high. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that both women want Liam at all costs.

Thursday, April 26

All the strain finally culminates in a riveting episode where Steffy and Liam find out that their beautiful baby girl could be in danger. According to Soap Hub, the doctor will tell them that unless Steffy takes it easy and they drastically reduce her stress levels, the baby could be at risk. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the news will bring a new closeness to Steffy and Liam’s relationship.

Friday, April 27

Bill continues his scheme to get Steffy back and thinks nothing of using his son Wyatt to attain his goal. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Wyatt will try to win his dad’s favor by currying to his demands, and only realize when it’s too late that he is nothing but a pawn in Bill’s plans.