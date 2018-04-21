The official decision was made by Commonwealth leaders this week.

There have been rumors over the last few years about whether the British line of succession would skip Prince Charles and be handed from Queen Elizabeth to Prince William, but it was confirmed Friday that Prince Charles will succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as the next monarch of the British Commonwealth.

Commonwealth leaders are the only ones that could greenlight a decision to skip Prince Charles since Queen Elizabeth could not hand the throne over to Prince William rather than Prince Charles without the okay of the Commonwealth leaders. Queen Elizabeth had recommended to Commonwealth leaders that she supported Prince Charles as the chosen heir to the throne, said T&C.

Queen Elizabeth Said It Was Her Wish For Prince Charles To Succeed Her

Queen Elizabeth announced her wishes to Commonwealth leaders on Thursday.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949.”

Commonwealth leaders got together on a retreat. Prince Charles attended to thank the Commonwealth leaders for choosing him to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth when she steps down from her duties.

“I am deeply touched and honored by the decision of Commonwealth Heads of State and Government that I should succeed The Queen, in due course, as Head of the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, I will continue to support Her Majesty in every possible way, in the service of our unique family of nations.”

A group photo was taken at the gathering of the Commonwealth leaders who were welcomed by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Andre and Prince Harry.

Prince Charles Will Likely To Become King While Queen Elizabeth Is Alive

The President of Ghana said that all of the Commonwealth leaders were told that Queen Elizabeth would step down from the throne rather than to stay until death.

“We’re led to understand that she’ll be winding down her duties as Head of the Commonwealth. This toast thus takes on an added significance, for it falls upon me to express the depth of our collective regret that she will no longer automatically be present at proceedings.”

71 years ago today, The Queen committed her life to the #Commonwealth during a broadcast made from Cape Town. Prince Harry spoke of the inspiration he takes from his grandmother and the influence she has had on #ourCommonwealth #CHOGM2018 pic.twitter.com/fgmUknOHYc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2018

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says that he believes that Prince Charles will provide stable leadership in the future, and he is encouraged that Prince Charles remains passionate about environmental causes, says Mercury News.

“[Prince Charles] will provide solid and passionate leadership for our Commonwealth.”

The Prime Minister Supports Prince Charles’s Succession Of Queen Elizabeth

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman, James Slack, said that May and all of Great Britain share their support for Prince Charles to succeed Queen Elizabeth, but said it was in the hands of Commonwealth leaders.

“Britain supported Charles becoming leader of the group, but succession is a matter for the Commonwealth as a whole to determine.”

Prime Minister Theresa May said that Queen Elizabeth is “the Commonwealth’s most steadfast and fervent champion.”

In the order of heredity, Prince Charles should succeed Queen Elizabeth, Prince William should succeed Prince Charles, and Prince George will succeed Prince William.