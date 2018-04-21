Exciting April 22 Roundup: Earth Day And ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Premiere

'Westworld' fans can honor the planet during the day and spend the evening with the thriller program.

April 22 is a big day for environmentalists and Westworld fans; not only is it the annual Earth Day holiday, but it’s also the kick off to season 2 of the popular HBO show. Fortunately, Westworld doesn’t return until 9 p.m. EST, which gives TV-loving environmentalists time to participate in both exciting April 22 events.

Earth Day 2018

The first annual Earth Day took place on April 22, 1970. Although phrases such as “eco-friendly” and “green living” weren’t well-known at the time, there were still 20 million Americans who joined demonstrations, rallies, and clean-up efforts that day. That single day provided enough momentum for the nation to create the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with several bills aimed at protecting air quality, endangered animals, and water quality.

Since Earth Day 2000, activists and environmentalists have harnessed the power of the internet to gather support worldwide. This year, Earth Day is dedicated to the goal of ending plastic pollution. According to the Texarkana Gazette, these efforts have already prompted the U.K. government to consider adopting a nationwide ban on plastic straws, with the exception of any straws used for medical reasons. It is projected that moving forward with this proposed ban would prevent billions of straws from polluting the ocean each year.

The U.S. has a spotty history with similar efforts. In 2016, California became the only state in the country to ban single-use plastic shopping bags. The Los Angeles Times reported that the state’s economy suffered no ill-effects from this new law. California beaches also saw a 58 percent reduction in plastic bag litter during the first year due to the elimination of 18 billion bags.

On the other hand, despite all evidence that plastic is greatly damaging the environment, Michigan lawmakers took the side of plastic. The Great Lakes State started 2017 by making it illegal to ban plastic bags at a city or state level.

Westworld Season Two Promises Equal Nudity Between Genders

After participating in festivals, demonstrations, and other Earth Day 2018 events, Westworld fans will undoubtedly be ready to relax with the return of the critically lauded show about unchecked hedonism. The contrast between Westworld’s premise and the purpose behind Earth Day cannot be ignored, but it also shines a bright light on the numerous contradictions that eco-friendly individuals face every single day.

Per Page Six, Westworld fans can expect a second season that tackles gender equality through nudity. Co-creator Lisa Joy recently discussed this topic at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“Part of what’s just been lovely to watch as a producer on this too is how the nudity isn’t only female on the show, there is also male nudity.”

The creative team behind Westworld has set a goal of having equal representation of nudity on screen during the second season and beyond. Part of achieving this goal will include reducing the total amount of nudity.

April 22 Wrap-Up

No matter which event you’re the most excited about, April 22 is definitely a big day. There will be Earth Day events nationwide and Westworld is certain to be the most talked about program on social media. If you’re looking for something to do in the immediate aftermath of April 22, consider participating in World Book Day on April 23.