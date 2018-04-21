Roger Alvarado Allegedly Broke Into Taylor Swift’s Home, Slept In Her Bed

Taylor Swift recently experienced another scary incident involving a strange man trying to make himself at home in one of the properties she owns. As reported by TMZ, this latest incident was particularly alarming because the man actually managed to make it inside her Manhattan townhouse. He then proceeded to treat the place a free Airbnb by hopping in bed and going to sleep.

The intruder, who was identified as a 22-year-old Homestead, Florida resident named Roger Alvarado, entered Taylor Swift’s NYC home by using a ladder to get to the fire escape. He only had to climb up one story to reach the residence. According to the New York Daily News, neighbors saw Alvarado enter the building by breaking a window using nothing but his bare hand. They called the police immediately, but Alvarado made the most of the time that he had in the posh home before they arrived. He reportedly took a shower before crawling into a bed and dozing off.

Roger Alvarado was still fast asleep when police arrived at the scene around noon. According to the NYPD, he’s been charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary, and stalking.

Luckily, Taylor was not in the residence when the intruder broke in. She reportedly has not stayed in the townhouse since she purchased it back in February. According to the New York Post, the pop star spent $47.7 million to procure the second-floor apartment on Franklin Street.

Taylor Swift stalker hell as man breaks into her home, showers and sleeps in her bed https://t.co/gBLu5flgsV — The Sun (@TheSun) April 21, 2018

The New York Times reports that this was not the first time Roger Alvarado tried to break into Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse. On February 13, he was arrested for attempting to break down the front door of the building by bashing it with a shovel.

Unfortunately for Taylor Swift, she can’t seem to avoid stalkers and intruders no matter where she buys property. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, another man was arrested outside her Beverly Hills mansion just days ago. He was identified as 38-year-old Julius Sandrock, an obsessed stalker who drove over 1,000 miles from his home in Broomfield, Colorado to Swift’s California estate.

Police questioned Sandrock after security spotted him loitering outside Swift’s mansion, and he said that he was there to meet the singer. However, she was not home at the time. Authorities discovered a stash of disturbing items inside Sandrock’s vehicle, including rope, two types of gloves, live rounds of ammunition, prescription medications, and a knife.

Julius Sandrock also told police that owns multiple firearms. He was arrested for felony stalking, and the Beverly Hills PD obtained a temporary firearms restraining order against the stalker.

Both of these scary incidents happened just days after a trespasser named Justin Lilly was arrested for trying to scale the wall of Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills mansion and refusing to leave the property. It’s a wonder Swift feels safe anywhere now that she knows that there are so many disturbed people out there willing to risk arrest to get inside her homes.