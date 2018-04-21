Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer: Keith Davidson, Former Lawyer For The Adult Star, Contacted By FBI In Michael Cohen Probe

The lawyer for two adult film stars who allegedly had affairs with the president has "shared information" with the FBI.

Keith Davidson, the Beverly Hills lawyer who represents Stormy Daniels, has been pulled into the FBI’s investigation against Trump attorney Michael Cohen, The New York Times is reporting.

As you may be aware, back on April 9, the FBI raided the offices, home, and New York City hotel room of Cohen, seizing business records, emails and documents related to a variety of topics, possibly including a payment to Daniels. As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, the raid was carried out on the orders of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Why the FBI raided Cohen’s office, or what evidence they hoped to obtain, is unclear. However, The Washington Post reports that the Daniels payment, made just before the 2016 election, may have violated campaign finance law.

And now Davidson has been asked to provide evidence to the FBI – something he did willingly, according to a statement from his spokesperson, Dave Wedge.

“Mr. Davidson has been contacted by the federal authorities regarding the Michael Cohen probe in the Southern District of New York. Mr. Davidson was asked to provide certain limited electronic information. He has done so and will continue to cooperate to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

Back in 2016, David represented Daniels (real name: Stephanie Clifford), who received a payment of $130,000 from Cohen, allegedly to keep quiet about an affair between herself and Donald Trump. What role Davidson played in that arrangement is not clear. Daniels, meanwhile, has sued Trump to have the agreement rendered null and void, claiming that it’s invalid because it wasn’t signed by Trump. Doing so would allow her to speak freely about the alleged affair – and potentially earn tens of millions of dollars in the process.

Keith Davidson, the lawyer at the center of agreements with two women paid to keep silent about alleged affairs from more than a decade ago with Donald Trump, is cooperating with the probe into Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Davidson’s spokesman said https://t.co/IpJD7UW9Eg — CNN International (@cnni) April 21, 2018

Trump’s legal team, for his part, has asked that the matter be sent to private arbitration, rather than hashed out in a courtroom. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, doing so would keep the proceedings private, preventing potentially damning or embarrassing testimony from becoming part of the public record. Daniels’ team has opposed that move.

Daniels is not the only Trump accuser to be represented by Davidson. Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also alleges that she had an affair with Trump, was paid $150,000 by American Media Inc. for the rights to her story, in a deal brokered by Davidson. She has sued the media company, alleging that Davidson inappropriately pressured her into taking the deal and secretly colluded with Mr. Cohen, who was not technically part of the negotiation.