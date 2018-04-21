‘Roseanne’ Revival: See Returning Guest Stars James Pickens Jr., Natalie West, And More In New Promo

Fan favorite characters Chuck, Crystal, and Nancy are back for the reboot of Roseanne Barr's ABC sitcom.

Roseanne fans are finally getting a first look at some of the returning guest stars set to appear on the revival of the ABC comedy. It has been more than 20 years since Roseanne viewers have seen some of the members of the Conner clan’s squad, but now it’s time to welcome back Chuck, Crystal, and Nancy with open arms.

TV Guide posted a sneak peek promo that shows Grey’s Anatomy veteran James Pickens Jr. making his return as Dan Conner’s (John Goodman) poker-playing pal Chuck in an upcoming episode of the Roseanne revival. In the promo, which you can see below, Chuck appears to be sitting in a bar—perhaps the Lobo Lounge?

The teaser trailer also included clips of the arrival of Roseanne alum Natalie West, who plays Roseanne and Jackie’s (Roseanne Barr, Laurie Metcalf) bestie Crystal on the show. West portrayed the sisters’ high school friend and co-worker at Wellman Plastics in the early seasons of the original Roseanne series, and her character later married Dan’s father Ed (Ned Beatty), making her Roseanne’s stepmother-in-law.

Sandra Bernhard, who plays family friend Nancy, is also seen in the new promo. Bernhard’s character was married to Arnie (played By Roseanne Barr’s real-life ex, Tom Arnold) in the 1990s Roseanne episodes, but she eventually came out as a lesbian.

In addition to the familiar fan favorites, the Roseanne revival will introduce actor Christopher Lloyd as Lou, Beverly Harris’ (Estelle Parsons) new boyfriend. In the promo clip, the Back to the Future alum says he would have mistaken Roseanne and Jackie to be Bev’s sisters.

Roseanne fans already saw the return of original cast members Estelle Parsons and Johnny Galecki in the episode “Darlene v. David.” While Galecki was only available for one episode due to his schedule on the Big Bang Theory, Parsons clearly returns for more episodes.

And now that Roseanne has been renewed for an 11th season, Roseanne Barr herself is teasing the possibility of more familiar faces next year. Barr responded to a tweet from a fan who asked about the whereabouts of original characters Fred and Leon, played by Michael O’Keefe and Martin Mull respectively. Roseanne made it clear she wants both actors back for next season.

crystal makes an appearance this season-back next and we want martin and fred next year too — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 10, 2018

One former Roseanne cast member who probably won’t ever be back is George Clooney. Barr previously revealed that Clooney declined an invite to reprise his role as factory supervisor Booker Brooks for the Roseanne reboot.

“Well, George Clooney didn’t want to come on — so that was a bummer, but he lives in Italy,” Barr told Sirius host Howard Stern, according to People.

You can see the extended Roseanne sneak peek clip that features James Pickens Jr., Natalie West, Sandra Bernhard and Christopher Lloyd below.

A mini-marathon of Roseanne revival episodes will air Tuesday, April 24 before a new first-run episode, titled “No Country for Old Women,” makes its debut on Tuesday, May 1 at 8/7c on ABC.