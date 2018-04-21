‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of April 23: Kyle Confides, Nikki’s Sins, Vikki Blamed, Hilary’s News

Kyle confides in the Mustache, Nikki's sinful pleasures continue, while Hilary delivers a shocking announcement.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 23 have Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Arturo (Jason Canela) jumping into bed for the sake of revenge. Kyle (Michael Mealor) continues to trust Victor (Eric Braeden) over his own family, while Hilary (Mishael Morgan) delivers some news to a shocked Devon (Bryton James). However, Arturo may have a secret agenda, Kyle is probably better off being kept in the dark and Hilary may have the last laugh.

Since Victor has his mistress, Nikki sees nothing wrong with continuing her dalliance with the help. It seems as if Arturo is still game, since Young and the Restless spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that he agrees to revenge sex when Nikki points out that, since Victor’s been having some extra-marital sex, she should enjoy the same benefits. Arturo may have a hidden agenda though, since Nikki will spot Abby (Melissa Ordway) and her lover in deep conversation. They will be discussing his contract with Nick (Joshua Morrow) at Rainbow Gardens. Abby specifically asks Arturo about Nikki’s treatment of him. Arturo cheerfully responds that both he and Nikki are happy with their relationship. Could Abby have a hand in Arturo’s strange behavior at times? Are the two working together in a long-term plot?

The plot thickens today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/OGP0HjZ0ts — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 17, 2018

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) has had plenty to deal with over the last few months. Not only is he a troubled teen himself, but his father and stepmother are getting divorced. To top it all off, two weeks ago his parents announced their engagement just before his dad disappeared. During the week of April 23, Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Reed will start looking for answers. Victor tells him that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) was spying on him and was using Victoria to get him back into prison. Reed does not believe a word of what his grandfather says and smashes the chess set. Later during the week, Y&R spoilers suggest that Reed will blame Victoria for his father leaving.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) also turns to Victor for advice this week on Young and the Restless. He tells The Mustache that it is obvious that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Abby are keeping a secret about Dina (Marla Adams) from him. Viewers know that they suspect that Jack (Peter Bergman) is not John Abbott’s son and therefore Jack and Kyle are not real Abbotts. Victor will play it cool and tell him not to investigate his grandmother. But how much does Victor already know about the situation?

RT if you’re happy to see these two working together again. #YR pic.twitter.com/nOjF1KWVdy — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 19, 2018

Hilary is on cloud nine. Young and the Restless spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, promise that she will leave a positive pregnancy test on Devon’s desk when he ignores her. Devon will think that she is pulling a prank when he confronts her later, but Hilary will reassure him that it’s the truth. Of course, she won’t be thrilled at his reaction and the two will fight. Hilary tells him that he can tear up the contract but Devon says that he will never leave his child for her to raise alone. Y&R fans will remember that Devon cancelled the contract when he realized that he will never be able to trust Hilary when she made it obvious to his girlfriend, Simone (Shanica Knowles), that they had slept together. It seems as if Hilary has Devon right where she wants him at the moment.

Devon and Hilary find themselves in a compromising position today on #YR! #YR45 pic.twitter.com/VQKapugeYy — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 30, 2018

Secrets, lies and whom to trust seem to be pivotal issues in Genoa City this week. Tune in for your daily fix on CBS every weekday. For an early dose of the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, check back often as the drama is kicked up a notch during May sweeps.