Nikki Bella Shares Cryptic Message And First Photo Since Split With John Cena

Nikki posted a cryptic message to Instagram just days after announcing her breakup with John after six years together.

WWE star Nikki Bella is sharing the first photo of herself in the wake of her split from former fiance John Cena, alongside a cryptic message seemingly relating to the two calling off their wedding. As reported by Pop Culture, Nikki returned to social media this week for the first time since announcing her breakup on April 16.

Taking to Instagram again on April 20, Nikki shared a photo of herself at the beach looking at the ocean as she spoke to her more than 7 million followers about loss.

Alongside the photo of herself posing at the beach while wearing a flowy blue gown, she wrote, “For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), it’s always our self we find in the sea,” ending the caption with a blue love heart emoji.

As Pop Culture reported, Bella was quoting American poet E.E. Cummings in her post as she seemingly cryptically referred to her pretty surprising split with John, mere months before they were expected to tie the knot with an over-the-top wedding after six years of dating.

In the first seven hours since the Total Divas and Total Bellas reality star posted the snap of herself seemingly taking a little time out at the beach, it had already gained more than 313,000 likes from her fans all across the world.

The upload marked the first time Nikki had surfaced on the social media site since the statement she posted on April 16 confirming that she and Cena would not be getting married and would instead be going their separate ways.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Bella shared a screen capture of a message typed on her iPhone that read, “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple.”

Nikki then continued, “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

WWE Hall Of Fame A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 7, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

Bella, who still has various photos of herself and the WWE superstar on her Instagram page, hasn’t yet spoken publicly to the media about the split beyond the statement, though John shared an inspiring quote on his social media accounts earlier this week.

As reported by Men’s Health earlier this week, John posted a quote from Kwame Floyd on Instagram just two days after he and Nikki confirmed their split.

The quote Cena shared read, “It’s not what you go through that defines you; you can’t help that. It’s what you do after you’ve gone through it that really tests who you are.”

Nikki and John looked happy together on April 3, just days before their breakup. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The site reported that he then posted another cryptic message on Twitter, writing on the 280-character site, “Sometimes we must bare the burden of shame and judgement to protect and give to the ones we love. #RiseAboveHate.”

As the Inquisitr noted earlier this year, Nikki had been sharing details about her wedding with various media outlets since the couple got engaged last April. Bella even confirmed in July that she’d found her wedding dress.

John also posted several sweet messages about his fellow WWE star and now former fiance online as he supported Bella while she competed on Season 25 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars with partner Artem Chigvintsev.