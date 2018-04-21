Best Horror Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now: ‘The Last Exorcism,’ ‘The Witch,’ And ‘The Woman In Black’

Reviews of three supernatural horror movies on Amazon Prime, including a terrifying film that will stick to your skin.

If you’re looking for the best horror movies on Amazon Prime for April, there are a trio of supernatural films that are actually scary. Whether you like horror movies that entice fear through direction and master storytelling, or the jump-scare recipe often seen in the found footage genre these days, Amazon Prime has a feature for your needs of the macabre.

The Woman in Black

Taking place at a remote village in 19th century England, a young lawyer (Daniel Radcliffe) discovers a vengeful ghost in a haunted house, and scary things follow. This Amazon Prime feature is not one of those horror movies that’s terrifying from beginning to end. Instead, it relies heavily on atmosphere to build tension. And when this retro ghost story gets going, it provides some high-quality fear. Haunted house movies tend to either be scary or silly; this one is the former.

The Last Exorcism

When the trailer for this film first dropped in 2010, despite the chilling imagery, horror fans thought this was going to be just another generic exorcist-themed movie. And in many ways, it was another generic entry, but it also put a unique spin on a very familiar story.

A young girl, Nell (Ashley Bell), is possessed by the Devil himself, and a bitter reverend, Cotton Marcus (Patrick Fabian), is set to go toe-to-toe with him (spiritually speaking). But being the charlatan that the reverend is, he hires a documentary team to film his final exorcism.

Thanks to some sharp direction, genuinely scary sequences, a solid performance by Bell, and just the right amount of horror silliness (the good kind), The Last Exorcism feels fresh despite the rehashed story. Notwithstanding its generic ending, the scares along the way makes it worth the watch. Found footage horror movies often overstay their welcome, but this one is just the right length at 87 minutes.

The Witch

Because of brilliant direction, intensity from beginning to end, truly unsettling moments, and a show-stealing performance by Anya Taylor-Joy, The Witch is largely considered one of the scariest horror movies of our time. This twisted story will stick to you long after the credits roll, and your imagination will likely replay the chilling imagery you witness during the film (you’ve been warned).

Described as a New England folktale, with a score of over 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the site gives the premise for one of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime.

“Upon threat of banishment by the church, an English farmer leaves his colonial plantation, relocating his wife and five children to a remote plot of land on the edge of an ominous forest – within which lurks an unknown evil. Strange and unsettling things begin to happen almost immediately.”

With titles like The Woman in Black, The Last Exorcism, and The Witch, some of the best horror movies are on Amazon Prime during April 2018.