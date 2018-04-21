Carrie Underwood Shares Close-Up Photo Of Her Made-Up Face, Resumes Normal Life By Cheering For Her Husband

When Carrie Underwood warned her fans that her face might look different after a freak accident, they were understandably concerned and curious. Carrie has said her piece about her new scars, and now it looks like the “Cry Pretty” singer just wants to get back to living her life. On Friday, she shared a new close-up selfie of her face, and the area affected by her accident is on full display.

However, the point of Carrie Underwood’s recent Instagram post was not to prove that she’s not letting the scarring around her mouth get her down. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, she was simply showing her support for her hockey player husband, Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher. In the snapshot, Carrie is rocking a bright orange Predators cap and making a claw with her hands. She might be casually dressed like a typical sports fan, but she went full-on glam with her makeup. Her beauty look includes a dramatic smokey eye, glowing highlighter, and a liberal dusting of pink blush on her cheeks.

“Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12!” Underwood captioned the photo. “I hear he’s alright! @mfisher1212 @predsnhl #LetsGoPreds.”

Some slight scarring is visible around Carrie’s mouth, which is where she had to have 40 to 50 stitches put in after she fell and busted her face up last November. However, the extent of the scarring isn’t nearly as bad as some fans thought it was going to be.

Many of the country singer’s admirers were relieved to see Carrie Underwood looking like herself when she performed at the American Country Music Awards on Sunday night. However, Yahoo! Lifestyle reports that others reacted with a mixture of annoyance and anger that she had made such a big deal out of her facial injuries after her accident. Her scars weren’t really noticeable at all, prompting some viewers to accuse her of being vain and overly dramatic.

However, during an interview on the Bobby Bones Show, Carrie explained that she initially warned her fans that her appearance might be drastically altered because she wasn’t sure how her injuries would heal. She also credits makeup for helping her maintain the “normal” appearance that has miffed some fans. According to People, the singer jokingly refers to her concealer and foundation as “plaster.” She has on a full face of makeup in all of her recent photos, including the one below that’s a promotion for her CALIA by Carrie clothing line.

If Carrie Underwood is insecure about how her scar looks when it’s not covered up by concealer, she doesn’t have to worry about making a big change in her daily routine to try to hide it. She’s previously confessed that she rarely goes make-up free, so she should be a pro at applying her cosmetics products quickly and effectively by now.

“Makeup is a confidence builder for me,” Underwood said. “When I want to look hot, I like smoky eyes and eyeliner. I just feel like it’s nice to have things that enhance the things you like and cover up the things you don’t.”