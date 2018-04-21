Jimmy Kimmel Announces ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Week

The week of April 23 is going to be packed with Marvel goodness.

Today Jimmy Kimmel announced an epic week full of stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on his late night program, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The announcement came on Twitter on Friday evening and declared the upcoming week will be known as Avengers: Infinity War Week and each night will feature multiple stars from the highly anticipated film.

The teaser clip that was dropped by Live! played off Marvel’s famous intro clip that leads fans into each and every movie and featured the classic Avengers score.

Kimmel’s show has always gone above and beyond when a Marvel team-up film is about to hit theaters. Live! always comes up with creative skits while the stars are there, notably when the Avengers competed against one another in a game of Family Feud back in 2015. Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey, Jr. squared off against Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo in a game where no one seemed to know the rules.

According to the Live!website, the upcoming schedule for Avengers: Infinity War week is as follows:

Monday, April 23: Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Paul Bettany (Vision), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis).

Tuesday, April 24: Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

Wednesday, April 25: Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), and Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Thursday, April 26: Don Cheadle (War Machine), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), and Winston Duke (M’Baku).

Tune in to @JimmyKimmelLive next week to see the cast of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: #InfinityWar"! pic.twitter.com/iAPScF0S7D — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 21, 2018

The guests for Friday’s show are currently listed as TBA, but noticeably absent from earlier shows is Chris Evans (Captain America), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man).

Fans can expect tons of surprises and fun games along the way as Avengers: Infinity War Week kicks off. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights on ABC at 11:35 p.m. EST.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to break all sorts of records when it hits theaters on April 27. The film has already pre-sold more tickets than any superhero film before it, blowing away the previous record recently made by Black Panther.