Horror Movies On Netflix: ‘Friend Request,’ ‘Veronica,’ And ‘Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant’

Review of a few new horror movies on Netflix, and one of them is absolutely terrifying.

When scrolling through Netflix, you have probably noticed a few horror movies new to the site. The selection of horror movies on Netflix is definitely a mixed bag, but there are some new gems worth watching. Two of the movies listed below are definitely worth the watch and the other film is better left alone, but not for the reason you might expect.

Friend Request

Directed by Simon Verhoeven, Friend Request stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, William Moseley, Connor Paolo, and Brit Morgan. Laura (Debnam-Carey), a popular college girl, gets a friend request from a mysterious girl on Facebook, Marina, and violent deaths ensue.

Friend Request takes the tropes from late-night slashers of yesteryear, but it feels fresh since it has a modern theme of Facebook. The plot itself doesn’t do this Netflix feature justice, not because it’s deeper than it seems (it’s not), but because it’s a lot of fun. The movie heavily relies on jump-scare tactics to entice fear, and more often than not, it works.

Debnam-Carey (The 100, Fear the Walking Dead) gives an enjoyable performance as Laura, and watching Laura interact with her friends provides some good moments of entertainment. Between the jump-scares, the throwback vibe, the intentional and unintentional humor, and the modern theme, there is a lot of fun in this movie. If you enjoy horror movies like The Slumber Party Massacre, The Burning, or The House on Sorority Row, then you will enjoy this modern version on Netflix.

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

With a score of 5.9 on IMDb, the site provides the premise for one of the newest horror movies on Netflix.

“Teenager Darren Shan meets a mysterious man at a freak show who turns out to be a vampire. After a series of events Darren must leave his normal life and go on the road with the Cirque du Freak and become a vampire.”

Part horror and part sci-fi fantasy, some plot holes aside, this movie provides a fun ride. Co-written and directed by Paul Weitz, Cirque Du Freak boasts a stellar cast: John C. Reilly, Josh Hutcherson, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, Orlando Jones, and Jane Krakowski, among others.

This story feels like Something Wicked This Way Comes mixed with the last few Harry Potter movies. If you’re looking for the rare subgenre of feel-good horror movies, then this Netflix title may do the trick. Just don’t expect a satisfying ending.

The main problem with this movie is that it was setup to be the first installment in a trilogy, but after poor reviews and uninspiring numbers, that idea was put back on the shelf. So, we get a fun journey filled with some laughs, mild scares, and an overall good time, with little to no payoff at the end. Sure, some subplots were completed, but you’ll probably wish you could watch the next installment for the plots that were left unfinished.

Veronica

This is the Netflix feature for you if you’re looking for a horror movie that’s chilling and intense. With an impressive score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the site describes one of the scariest horror movies on Netflix.

“One day during a total eclipse of the sun, Veronica and two friends decide to make a Ouija board in order to invoke her father’s spirit. Veronica enters a kind of trance and passes out, frightening her friends…she starts to pick up on slight changes: objects that move, breathing in the dark… And she’s still unaware of the horrific outcome that awaits her.”

The acting is superb, the plot is engaging, and the intensity is abundant. From beginning to end, this horror flick is solid. Unlike many horror movies with a similar plot, Veronica provides a unique and satisfying ending.

Film Factory Entertainment

With titles like Friend Request and Veronica, some of the newest horror movies on Netflix are delivering fun and fear.