‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’: Andy Cohen Promises Cast Changes In Season 11

Cohen confirms next season's cast will definitely be different.

It looks like big changes are coming for The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 11. Casting rumors for the upcoming season are brewing, and Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen is weighing in on the changes that are about to come.

According to All About The Real Housewives, Andy admitted in a new interview that the cast was going to be changed for Season 11, and promised that it was going to be “a little different and better.” He encouraged RHOA fans who didn’t like Season 10 to stick with the show next season because of the big changes.

Although Andy didn’t clarify who would be leaving, and who would be added, it certainly seemed like there would be some drastic changes. That means no one is safe including Season 10 cast members NeNe Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Eva Marcille were only part-time cast members this past season and played roles of “friend of the Housewives,” and their fate is up in the air as well.

While Andy didn’t confirm or deny Kim’s upcoming role in Season 11, he did mention he would be surprised to see her come back after the way things went down at the Season 10 finale. Andy admitted he would be surprised if Kim returned, but things are going just fine for the mom who recently received news of the renewal of her own show, Don’t Be Tardy.

Us Weekly reported Sheree had been fired earlier this month, which was confirmed to them by multiple sources. Shree is reportedly very upset at her firing after rejoining the show on Season 8. Kenya’s fate is also up in the air as it was alleged producers were unhappy with her getting married off camera before filming of Season 10 began.

Andy has not commented on Sheree or Kenya’s involvement in next season, and those announcements will not likely come for a few months. Fans have been begging for the return of Phaedra Parks, who was not asked back after Season 9. Phaedra was involved in a controversial storyline where she began a rumor that Porsha wanted to drug Kandi to take advantage of her.

The third and final installment of the RHOA Season 10 reunion airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.