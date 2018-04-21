Disney’s Animal Kingdom 20th Anniversary: Everything You Need To Know – Events, Food, Live-Stream, Merchandise

WDW's fourth theme park is celebrating 20 years, and there is a lot in store for this big anniversary.

On Sunday, April 22, 2018, Walt Disney World is going to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its fourth theme park: Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It’s hard to believe that the park is already 20-years-old, or that it has been that long since WDW opened a major theme park, but the time has just flown by. Now, with Pandora – The World of Avatar nearing its one-year anniversary, it’s time to look at everything you need to know for the 20th anniversary of Animal Kingdom.

For about a two week span, guests will be able to enjoy a number of activities to signify the park’s 20th anniversary. Some things will only happen on certain days and others only on Sunday, but there are all the dates, times, and information that is necessary for you to take part in as much as possible.

Party for The Planet

This “Earth Day Celebration” will take place from April 22 to May 5, 2018, and as reported by the official website of Walt Disney World, it will be a “magical celebration of nature.” Guests will be able to take part in unique PhotoPass opportunities, get a special Wilderness Explorer Badge, and enjoy a backstage experience at Rafiki’s Planet Watch.

The Disney Parks Blog also reported that the 20th anniversary celebration is going to be live-streamed on Sunday, April 22. At 10:15 a.m. ET, everyone can tune into the blog for a post that will showcase the beginning of all the fun.

Join us April 22 at 10:15 a.m. ET for our #DisneyParksLIVE stream of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Anniversary Celebration! https://t.co/vVXUTUL8Y0 #DisneyAnimalKingdom20 pic.twitter.com/m9ZSmrJ9Pz — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 19, 2018

Tiffins Talks

For those who want to get in-depth information about the planet, animals, and the environment, they can reserve a time for one of these special four-course dinners. On select nights throughout the Party for the Planet, guests can enjoy a great meal at Tiffins while listening to a special speaker who will be a conservation expert from Animal Kingdom.

Dates and speakers:

April 22, 2018 – Dr. Joseph Soltis

April 25, 2018 – Joe Rohde

April 27, 2018 – Dr. Jason Fischer

April 29, 2018 – Rachel Daneault

May 2, 2018 – Dr. Anne Savage

May 4, 2018 – Dr. Scott Terrell

Speaking of Joe Rohde, the famous Walt Disney Imagineer will be at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Sunday and will autograph prints for guests. He’ll be at the Discovery Trading Company from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., but you can bet there will be a very long line for his signature.

20th Anniversary Merchandise for Disney’s Animal Kingdom

As expected, there will be a host of unique and exclusive merchandise for the 20th anniversary, but a lot of it won’t last long. Guests will be able to grab these shirts, hats, bags, and so many other things starting this weekend, but the limited release collection is expected to go quite fast.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom with merchandise from the “I Was There” collection on April 22: https://t.co/DDse81WMPK pic.twitter.com/BKuLpMaF9L — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 18, 2018

Exclusive 20th Anniversary Food

To celebrate the big anniversary and Earth Day as well, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will have a number of unique treats and snacks. There will be two celebratory cupcakes:

Tree of Life Cupcake at Flame Tree Barbecue and Creature Comforts

Earth Day Cupcake at Restaurantosaurus and Pizzafari

The Nomad Lounge and Restaurantosaurus will also have some savory items for guests to enjoy and the Impossible Burger Sliders sound incredible. There will also be the “Impossible Burger” which will come with a serving of avocado on top of it.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the Earth Day eats you’ll find at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort: https://t.co/BA6bxQi9n3 #DisneyAnimalKingdom20 pic.twitter.com/PrjdgofWLi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 19, 2018

Walt Disney World is going to celebrate Earth Day in style by focusing on the planet throughout the property, but the biggest celebration of all will be in one spot. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a live-stream, unique food, exclusive merchandise, and two full weeks of events that must not be missed. No matter where you are, you should really think about joining Disney in this amazing Party for the Planet.