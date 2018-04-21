Maisie Williams Celebrates Turning 21 In A Short Sequin Dress

Maisie Williams celebrated her 21st birthday on April 15, so a girl is no longer a girl who isn’t allowed to legally drink in the United States. On Friday, Williams shared a few photos of the very shiny outfit that she rocked for her birthday bash, and it’s safe to say that Arya Stark would not approve of her look; she did chose to wear a dress, after all.

As reported by the Daily Express, Maisie Williams got all glammed up for a night on the town. She looked like a rock star in a multicolored Halpern sequin mini dress with a halter-style neck. The Game of Thrones star showed off her birthday look in an Instagram slideshow that included a short Boomerang video of her accessories: a pair of strappy silver sandals, a matching silver purse with a funky geometric design, and a pair of statement earrings featuring beads of different colors encased in tiny spheres and cubes.

Maisie also shared a close-up photo of her face. She made her large gray eyes really pop by rocking metallic eyeshadow that’s the same icy blue as the eyes of a wight. In addition to covering her eyelids with the bold color, she applied it on her lower lash line. According to Popsugar, metallic blue eyeshadow is recently having a moment, thanks in part to Kim Kardashian including it in her highly anticipated KKW x Mario eyeshadow palette.

Maisie Williams didn’t reveal where she went to party for her birthday, but it appears that one of her photos was taken in a dark nightclub. According to the Daily Mail, she also enjoyed a more low-key celebration on the actual date of her birth. On Sunday night, she and her boyfriend of two years, Ollie Jackson, were photographed enjoying a romantic stroll together. The two were smiling and holding hands, and Maisie graciously stopped to snap a selfie with a few admiring fans.

Game of Thrones fans may find it hard to believe that Maisie Williams was just 12 years old when she landed the role of Arya Stark in the popular HBO series. A girl is now a woman, but apparently Maisie doesn’t feel like she’s grown into her age. According to the Instagram post that she shared with her fans on her birthday, she’s been making the same birthday wish every year, but it just hasn’t come true.

“21 & still waiting on that growth spurt,” she wrote.