‘Glee’ Star Kevin McHale Comes Out On Twitter Thanks To Ariana Grande

Ariana's new song, 'No Tears Left To Cry,' inspired the actor to come out of the closet.

Ariana Grande’s new single, “No Tears Left To Cry,” has been taking the world by storm, but the song has impacted some people more than others. Kevin McHale of Glee fame heard the song and felt compelled to come out on Twitter, calling the song “gayer than me.”

According to Us Weekly, Kevin thanked Ariana for her new song and joked about wanting to do a remix with Janet Jackson. Kevin also bragged about the new song on his Instagram story, screenshotting Ariana’s track on iTunes and captioned the photo, “there goes my life.”

Ariana’s new song was a worldwide trending topic today on Twitter and is No. 1 on the iTunes charts in 70 different countries. It’s the first song the artist has released since the Manchester shooting and alludes to the tragic day in its entirety.

Fans have speculated about McHale’s sexuality for some time, but the actor never commented on the matter until now. He hasn’t been shy about posting photos to his Instagram page snuggled up with another man, one of which was shared just six days ago. In the new photo, Kevin and the unidentified man are cozying up in bed, to which he captioned the post with a simple “#mycoachella.”

#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty @ArianaGrande. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

Kevin’s coming out post was retweeted over 1,200 times and has almost 6,000 likes. It’s one of the actor’s most popular posts to date.

Fans of the actor commented their excitement for his declaration under the new tweet, with many claiming they had already known about his sexuality. One commenter even suggested he had been seeing Broadway actor Austin McKenzie. Several other Twitter users chimed in and backed up the claims, also suggesting Austin is the unidentified man in Kevin’s recent Instagram post. Kevin and Austin have not commented on a relationship with one another.

#mycoachella A post shared by Kevin McHale (@kevinmchale) on Apr 13, 2018 at 10:09pm PDT

Kevin rose to fame playing Artie Abrams on Glee from 2009-2015. Artie was a straight male who had several relationships with several other Glee Club members, including Tina Cohen-Chang and Brittany S. Pierce. Since Glee wrapped, Kevin has been doing mostly voice acting for television series and video games.

Ariana has not yet commented on Kevin’s tweet at this time.