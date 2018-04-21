‘Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative’ Anime Movie: RX-0 MG Unicorn Arises As Phenex In New ‘Gundam NT’ Series

A new 2018 movie called 'Mobile Suit Gundam NT' will continue the 'Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn' timeline.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative anime movie (or Mobile Suit Gundam NT/ Kido Senshi Gundam NT) is one of several new anime projects recently announced by studio Sunrise. Fans were delighted when Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Season 3 (or perhaps another movie) was greenlit for production, and now Sunrise studio #1 is going to be working on a new project based on the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn timeline.

Based on the official website, the new Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative anime movie is part of a new “UC NexT 0100 Project” series that is apparently set in the same time frame as the 2017 Gundam Twilight Axis movie. The website describes the story as focusing on the reemergence of RX-0 Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn Unit 03 that is called Phenex (or perhaps Phoenix or Fenex since the Japanese letters have not yet been officially translated into English).

U.C. 0097. The year that Laplace’s Box was unlocked. Despite the existence of the original Universal Century Charter, which revealed the existence of rights for Newtypes, the framework of the world did not change significantly. The conflict that later came to be known as the Laplace Incident appears to have ended with the collapse of the Neo Zeon remnants army known as the Sleeves. During the final battle, two Mobile Suits with the Full Psycho Frame specification showed powers that exceeded human imagination. The threat of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were kept away from public knowledge by being sealed, and they should have been forgotten. However, the RX-0 Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn 03, which was considered lost two years ago, has been spotted near the Earth sphere again. The name is Phenex, the immortal golden Phoenix.

The RX-0 Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn Phenex 03 which went missing. Studio Sunrise / 'Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative' Anime Movie Key Visual

The main protagonist, Jonah Bashuta, is a 25-year-old Australian, so, hopefully, an English dub will eventually have an Aussie accent. The character bio lists that he survived a disaster in Australia as a child and he’s now a military man in the Earth Federation Space Forces. He will be piloting the Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative when he’s sent as a reinforcement for the “Phenex hunt” strategy.

Jonah is childhood friends with Michelle Luio and Rita Bernal, who are also both 25 years old. Michelle is a special adviser to the Luio company. As a good fortune-teller, she has earned the tremendous trust of the political and business world. While aboard the Spacecruiser Damascus, she is carrying out the Phenex hunt strategy, which is accompanied by Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative reinforcements.

Rita was also a victim of the Australian disaster in her childhood and she is a second lieutenant in the Earth Federation Space Forces. She was the pilot of the Mobile Suit Gundam Phenex, so she was presumed to be MIA two years ago.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative was developed as a testing platform for the RX-93 Gundam. Since the main purpose of this design is to acquire testing data for the machine, the frame structure is exposed and armor is not attached to various parts of the MG Narrative.

The design of the Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative is fairly bare bones compared to other models. Studio Sunrise / 'Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative' Anime Movie Key Visual

The release date for the Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative movie is scheduled for November of 2018. Besides the Mobile Suit Gundam NT movie project, the “UC Next 0100” project will include a “Gundam New Tactical Game Project” by Namco Bandai Entertainment, which will be released on smartphones.