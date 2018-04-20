Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, and Mario Batali are trying to work their way back to stardom, says 'The Cut,'

It’s only been six months since the Harvey Weinstein bombshell went global, but several men caught up in scandals surrounding the hashtag Metoo movement are said to be itching for a comeback. Three men who have lost their jobs and sent their career off the tracks, Matt Lauer, Mario Batali, and Charlie Rose, are all looking to get back into the public eye, ready or not.

Some Prominent Men Caught In Scandals Are Planning A Comeback

The Cut says that despite the stories of rape rooms, door lock buttons under the desk, and prancing around nude in front of support staff, it was clear that all of the men caught up in some degree of the movement would at least try to regain their status and place of prominence.

While some of the men are seeking new projects or starting off with behind-the-scenes positions, others are now getting more sympathetic media coverage than they did when the news first hit. Matt Lauer, formerly of Today and NBC, Chef Mario Batali, and Charlie Rose of CBS are all said to be “testing the waters” for a comeback in an attempt to regain a position of power or at least public sympathy.

Matt Lauer

Matt Lauer not only lost his job as the host of the Today show, but his marriage dissolved after 17 years. Since splitting with his Dutch wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has been laying low in the Hamptons away from the camera. But just this week, PageSix reported that Matt Lauer is interested in a return to the public eye.

“Lauer is said to be testing the waters for a public comeback by coming out of hiding from his Hamptons home. With his marriage to Annette Roque now over, he’s ready to restart his life, pals say.”

Charlie Rose

CBS morning host Charlie Rose had a long and distinguished career as a newsman, which was swatted away after news broke that there were 17 female co-workers who accused Rose of everything from groping to exposing himself. A recent article in The Hollywood Reporter called Rose a “lonely but brilliant man” who has been trying to understand how everything went wrong, and why others didn’t see things the way he did.

THR says that Rose shouldn’t hope to come back with the same level of respect he previously enjoyed.

“Rose must carve out a path in uncharted territory when it comes to earning back his good name.”

Rich men in #MeToo "exile" aren't in jail. They are living out the greatest vacation the rest of us will never be able to afford: https://t.co/e0cnn7WUbo — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) April 20, 2018

Mario Batali

Chef and restauranteur Mario Batali is said to be considering several paths for his comeback post #Metoo, which include starting a new female-headed company. Another option he is considering is moving to Italy, to the Amalfi Coast.

The New York Times said that the hashtag “Metoo” buzz about Batali was some of the harshest that made the rounds, including a claim of outright assault.

“Mr. Batali, who has never been known for his patience, is asking that question — actively exploring when or whether he should begin his comeback. Friends and associates say he is floating ideas, pondering timelines and examining whether there is a way for him to step back into his career, at least in some fashion.”