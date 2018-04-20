‘Ash Vs. Evil Dead’ Has Been Canceled

After three seasons, the plug has been pulled on the Starz series.

Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead has officially been given the ax after three seasons on the premium network. Variety confirmed the news of the cancellation, which will not see a Season 4. The final episode of the series will air on Sunday, April 29, leaving just two episodes left in the series.

Ash vs. Evil Dead premiered on Starz on October 31, 2015, and it was given a greenlight for a second season before the first even debuted. The series was a continuation of the Evil Dead trilogy of films which premiered in 1981, 1987, and 1992. The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, and Army of Darkness starred Bruce Campbell as Ashley Joanna “Ash” Williams. Campbell reprised his role as Ash in the Starz series, which was a continuation 30 years after the last film.

The gory-zombie comedy saw great ratings for the first two seasons on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98 percent rating for the first season and 100 percent rating for the second. Despite the positive reviews from fans and critics, the ratings did not match the viewership.

Ratings for Ash vs. Evil Dead significantly dropped in the third season with an average of 177,000 viewers per episode, according to ShowBuzzDaily. The show’s first season had an average of 414,o00 views, with 269,000 in the second.

#AshVsEvilDead's April 29 season three finale will now serve as its series finale https://t.co/LvwFxJUmqw — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 20, 2018

President of programming for Starz made a statement regarding the surprising cancellation, via the Hollywood Reporter.

“Ash vs. Evil Dead has taken audiences on a wild ride for three seasons thanks to the fantastic performances and creative efforts of Sam, Bruce, Rob, and the entire cast and crew. We are proud to send the show out with a bang … and a splat.”

Campbell also spoke out regarding the cancellation, calling the show “a ride of a lifetime.” He went on to thank Starz for the opportunity and to thank creators Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi for the films and the franchise he was such a big part of.

Ash Vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Starz, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and our tireless fans for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers. Thank you! ???? pic.twitter.com/oNmTopS1Ab — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 20, 2018

According to Variety, Starz is about to launch Sweetbitter and Vida as it’s two newest series. The channel continues to see much success from programs like Billions, Power, Outlander, and American Gods.

Starz had also canceled four-season series Survivor’s Remorse late last year.

Ash vs. Evil Dead starred Bruce Campbell, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, and Lucy Lawless. The series finale will air at 9 p.m. on April 29.