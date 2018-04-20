10,000 Poached Endangered Tortoises Found Dying In Madagascar Home

Hundreds of tortoises have already died days after being rescued by the Madagascar police, but efforts are being made to save the rest of them.

Shocking discovery in Madagascar: the police have found 10,068 tortoises crammed in a two-story house, in what is being described as a “gruesome” act of poaching, reports NBC 7 San Diego.

The animals belong to an already endangered species know as radiated tortoises (Astrochelys radiata) and were found dying in a home in Toliara, a town that lies on Madagascar’s southwestern coast.

Earlier this month, the police were alerted by the foul smell of feces and urine coming from the house. On April 10, they set out to investigate what was behind the dreadful stench.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered thousands of radiated tortoises packed in every room of the house.

No one knows how long the animals had been there but it was clear that they had been left in utter neglect. Kept in horrifying, unsanitary conditions, the tortoises were struggling with dehydration, illness and a severe lack of space, which hampered their access to food and water.

The police searched the house room-for-room and watched in disbelief as every corner of the home proved to be overflowing with radiated tortoises.

“You cannot imagine. It was so awful,” said Soary Randrianjafizanaka, a biology student at the University of Madagascar Tulear who volunteered to help with the tortoises.

“They had tortoises in the bathroom, in the kitchen, everywhere in the house,” she told National Geographic, mentioning that smell was “overwhelming.”

In total, the police found 9,888 live radiated tortoises and 180 dead ones. Although the vast majority of tortoises were rescued, 574 didn’t survive the appalling conditions of their captivity and died from dehydration and infection within a week of being found.

According to Knox News, Zoo Knoxville has sent herpetologist Stephen Nelson to offer assistance to the remaining tortoises. Nelson is travelling to Toliara today (April 20) to help save the critically endangered tortoises.

Nelson is just one of a team of experts that will care for and foster the thousands of radiated tortoises rescued from the Madagascar home. The team is working together with the organization Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) and will watch over the animals in the following two weeks.

“We were already caring for 8,000 tortoises in Madagascar — now that number has more than doubled overnight,” TSA president Rick Hudson said in a statement.

The animals have been transported to a wildlife facility located 18 miles north of the house where they were held in captivity.

The police believe the 10,000 rare tortoises were intended for illegal wildlife trafficking to Asia, where their shells are very sought after on the black market due to the ornate star patterns that adorn them.

The persons behind this act of poaching have not yet been identified, but an investigation by local conservation authorities is under way.