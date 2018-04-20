Jenna Dewan Removes Tatum From Social Media Pages, Subsequently Gets Slammed In Comments

The actress is coming under fire for removing Tatum so quickly from her name.

It’s been almost three weeks since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation, and the couple has been continuing on with life to the dismay of social media users.

According to People, Jenna is being “divorce-shamed” for her most recent post on Instagram. In the new image, Jenna is posing on a bed in a robe, bra, and underwear while holding a cup of coffee. This post also marked the date when she removed Tatum from her last name on her profile. The new photo was to promote her partnership with Danskin Apparel intimates, but commenters didn’t seem too concerned with the ad or that fact that Channing liked the photo in support of his ex.

People noted many of the comments on the new post were filled with hate towards Jenna for moving on so quickly, and for posting a photo that they deemed was attention-seeking. Most of the 241,000 comments left on the image seemed to be split right down the middle between those bashing Jenna and those supporting her.

One comment People discovered was rather harsh, but it wasn’t the worst of them by far.

“Remove Channing check. Remove Tatum from name check. Remove clothes for IG pic check.”

A consensus among Jenna’s haters was that she moved on much too quickly from her separation and posted a shameful picture just two posts after her announcement of ending her relationship.

Many came to Jenna’s defense in the comments who tried to silence the hate and negativity. People found several fans of the actress who defended her right to post what she wanted when she wanted to.

“Jenna was someone before her husband and she will be someone how that he will be her ex-husband. If you were told you could never move on or were told you couldn’t do something because of your ex, anyone would be pi**ed off.”

Jenna and Channing met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and later married in 2009. They were one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, and their separation came as a complete shock to fans around the world. The couple is not officially divorced yet, but have both been spotted out in public without their wedding bands. They share 4-year-old daughter Everly Tatum together and vowed to continue to be committed parents to her as they go through this separation and into the future.