Halle Berry Rocks Sheer Lingerie For Fitness Friday And Shares Her Bikini Season Advice

When Halle Berry offers advice on how to look good and feel confident during bikini season, you better believe that women are going to listen. As reported by Racked, the 51-year-old actress has said that she’s in the best shape of her life, and she’s now reaching out to other women in hopes of helping them achieve their own fitness goals.

Halle has been sharing #FitnessFriday posts on Instagram for the last few months. They usually include a few inspirational words, an idea for a workout routine or exercise to try, and a photo of the Catwoman actress flaunting her fit physique. For her latest photo, Halle showed off her flat stomach by posing in a sheer bra and underwear. The revealing look she chose was fitting because her post was about that dreaded time of the year when so many women fret about baring their bellies on the beach.

However, Halle Berry’s #FitnessFriday message wasn’t about setting a goal to lose a certain amount of weight or drop a certain number of pant sizes before bikini season arrives. Instead, she encouraged her followers to make the most of the body that they currently have. Some women want to keep covered up while they exercise until they’re completely satisfied with how trim and toned they are. However, Halle argues that it’s not all about the destination; it’s also important to enjoy the journey.

“No matter what the actual shape of your body is, when you can put on a bikini or swim trunks and FEEL confident, that’s the win! For me, that confidence has always come as a result of loving myself enough to put my health and wellness first by doing the necessary work,” Berry wrote. “If you’ve just started your fitness journey or if you’ve been working out and you’re not quite where you want to be yet, don’t beat yourself up, just stay the course.”

“Knowing that you are in pursuit of optimum health and wellness, your confidence level will sky rocket and you will still be the ‘baddest’ on the beach this summer.”

As you can see, Halle Berry’s post also included a description of a workout routine to try. Most of the exercise ideas that she shares with her followers don’t involve using gym machines or other bulky exercise equipment. She seems to prefer bodyweight exercises or those that require smaller equipment like a medicine ball or the towel mentioned above. Berry’s trainer, Peter Thomas, recently told Popsugar that one of the actress’s favorite exercises is the basic push-up.

Halle Berry also does a lot of different core work, and she often demonstrates her favorite moves on her Instagram Stories. Her latest set of short exercise videos includes a burpee variation that incorporates a medicine ball called the crazy 8 (the same exercise described in her most recent Instagram post).

So if you’re tired of doing the same old boring workout as bikini season nears, make sure that you check out Halle Berry’s Instagram every Friday for some fresh fitness ideas and words that will motivate you to keep on moving.