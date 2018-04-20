WWE Rumors: New Update On Terms Of Dolph Ziggler’s Contract, Per ‘PWInsider’

The update comes almost two weeks after Ziggler debunked rumors that he signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract with WWE earlier this year.

Earlier this year, many wrestling fans breathed a collective sigh of relief, as it was reported that Dolph Ziggler signed a new contract with the WWE, one that would reportedly keep him in the company for a couple more years and ensure he gets paid like a top star. With those reports having recently been shot down, the WWE rumor mill now has more details on the specifics of Ziggler’s contract, and whether he has signed a new deal with the company or not.

Citing a number of backstage sources, PWInsider wrote on Thursday that the veteran Ziggler has yet to extend his contract with the WWE, despite rumors suggesting that he recently signed a new deal with the company he’s worked for since 2004. Regarding the terms of his contract, PWInsider reported that it is due to expire sometime this summer, with Wrestling News adding more specifics and suggesting an August or September expiry date.

The new reports come almost two weeks after Dolph Ziggler commented on previous reports about his WWE contract situation and clarified that he has yet to sign a new deal with the WWE. Speaking to Fox Sports, Ziggler said that he was still negotiating with the company at the time, as both sides hoped to hammer out a new deal but stressed that the rumors of him signing a two-year contract worth $1.5 million a few months prior were untrue.

“I would love to get into that more but based on the internet, they told you I’d re-signed and I have not,” said Ziggler, who turns 38-years-old in July.

Dolph Ziggler continued to debunk the contract rumors after WrestleMania 34, which took place on April 8, as he spoke to WSVN-TV’s Chris Van Vliet and said that even his father had called him to congratulate him on signing a new contract, only to be told that the reports of such were just “internet rumors.” As recapped by Wrestling Inc., Ziggler told Van Vliet that there’s only a “short amount of time” left on his current deal, but again added that he’s still negotiating with the WWE.

While the status of Dolph Ziggler’s contract talks with WWE is still up in the air, things are, at the very least, looking promising for him within the company’s storylines. Earlier this week, Ziggler was moved from SmackDown Live to Monday Night Raw, with the returning Drew McIntyre teaming up with him and making his first WWE main roster appearance in almost four years. Ziggler and McIntyre made their Raw debut by attacking the Titus Worldwide faction, though future creative plans for the duo remain unknown at the moment.