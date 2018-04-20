Allison Mack, Former Smallville Star, Taken Into Custody In Connection To NXIVM

Former Smallville star Allison Mack was arrested today for her alleged connection to a sex cult.

Former actress of the long-running television series Smallville Allison Mack was taken into custody Friday. She is being held on suspicion of sex trafficking. PEOPLE reported that Mack’s arrest has been confirmed by a law enforcement official. The source claims that Mack, 35, is allegedly connected to NXIVM.

NXIVM identifies itself as a self-help group, which was once known as “a multi-level marketing organization that offers personal and professional development seminars.”

When women began to come forward and speak against NXIVM, questions about the integrity of the group began to arise. In November of 2017, the rumors surrounding NXIVM and their alleged connection to a sex cult surfaced. At that time, Mack’s potential involvement hooked many entertainment outlets that looked to her for comments.

NXIVM released the following statement.

“The allegations relayed in the story are built upon sources, some of which are under criminal investigation or already indicted, who act as a coordinated group. We will explore any and all legal remedies to correct these lies.”

Allison Mack cast serious suspicion on herself and her involvement with the sex cult know as DOS when she was seen on video opposing the arrest of the cult’s leader Keith Raniere last month. It is alleged that Mack is second-in-command to Ranier.

It is hard to write objectively about the Allison Mack situation because I've known her for 17 years now. I knew about the "self-help cult" and just thought it was weird, not dangerous, back then at least. An arrest could be very good for her to get help & no more harm to others. — KryptonSite (@KryptonSite) April 20, 2018

The group was accused of depleting its member’s resources, placing them on a 500 calorie a day diet and holding the malnourished women hostage. The women were then branded as part of a dominant/submissive sex culture. The women who escaped the holds of the culture began calling it a cult.

Comicbook/DC reported that the cult is known as DOS, standing for “dominus obsequious sororium,” which is Latin for “master over the slave women.”

Before her arrest, Allison Mack made no statement in regards to her involvement with the illegal sex cult. Earlier reports suggested that Mack returned to Brooklyn this week. It is suspected that she was attempting to organize a legal defense.

Mack’s spokesperson declined to comment to media outlets. At the time of her arrest, it was unknown whether or not Allison Mack was able to obtain legal counsel for her defense, or the defense of cult leader Keith Raniere.

Remember the show (Smallville)? Remember these 2? Who knew that they would ever be involved in a cult… Oh and human trafficking… https://t.co/vIgQGacDkx pic.twitter.com/qLfnA2N0de — Rogue (@kill_rogue) March 30, 2018

Among the reports of Mack’s arrest, it came out that longtime co-star Kristin Kreuk was the one who first recruited Mack into NXIVM. Kreuk, who played Lana Lang on Smallville, has declined any knowledge of or involvement with the DOS cult.

Kreuk stated on Twitter that any accusations suggesting that she was in the “inner circle” or that she recruited “sex slaves” is “blatantly false.” She denied ever experiencing any form of “illegal or nefarious activity” during the time she spent with the self-help group. About the sex cult, Kreuk stated, “I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS.”