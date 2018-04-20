Roger Stone Disinvited From Florida GOP Dinner After Saying Barbara Bush Is ‘Descending Into Hell’

Stone also claimed that Barbara Bush was an alcoholic, saying if she was cremated her 'body would burn for three days.'

Roger Stone is off the invite list for an annual GOP dinner in Florida after some controversial digs at former first lady Barbara Bush, who Stone said is “descending into hell” after her death this week.

Stone has been known as a provocateur throughout his career as a political consultant and lobbyist, but this time he has angered his own team after his remarks about Barbara Bush, who passed away this week. In a discussion on InfoWars.com, Stone said that Bush was on her way to hell.

“She is descending into hell right now,” Stone said. “She’s not going to heaven. She was a bad person.”

Stone, who himself is a marijuana advocate with a famous penchant for cocktails, also took aim at Bush’s supposed affection for drinking.

“Barbara Bush drank so much booze, if they cremated her… her body would burn for three days,” he added.

The remarks drew controversy for Roger Stone and led a Florida GOP group to kick him out of an annual dinner. The Okaloosa Republican Executive Committee said that they had ended their contract with Stone, who was scheduled to serve as a keynote speaker for their Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner planned for next month.

As the Northwest Florida Daily News reported, the committee made the move out of respect for Barbara Bush, saying his remarks crossed a line.

Roger Stone is telling a different story. In an email message to The Hill, he said it was actually his decision to end the contract. Stone said he disagreed with what he felt was censorship of the speech he planned to give.

“I cancelled my appearance as the sponsors wanted to censor my public comments, which is unacceptable,” Stone said.

Even in the heart of Matt Gaetz country, Roger Stone's foul attacks on Barbara Bush went too far. https://t.co/9M7euNggAe — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 20, 2018

Stone has found himself in some other controversy in recent weeks. Messages released this year showed that Stone was in active contact with WikiLeaks during the 2016 election regarding the emails that had been stolen from Hillary Clinton’s campaign. As CNN reported, Stone described the emails before they were released and predicted that it would be devastating to Clinton’s campaign.

The exchange between Roger Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is now under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, the report noted.

Roger Stone had previously been kicked off of Twitter after a series of expletive-laden tweets aimed at CNN host Don Lemon. Stone also called on his followers to harass Lemon, leading the site to deactivate his account.