Dwayne Johnson Responds To Superfan Who Asked Him To Prom

The Rock gave a Minnesota teen the surprise of a lifetime.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave an unsuspecting fan the surprise of a lifetime this morning after he responded to her request to come to prom. Johnson posted the heartfelt moment on Instagram in two separate posts that have fans swooning over his generosity.

According to The Rock’s post, Katie Kelzenberg of Stillwater Area High in Minnesota had asked the Rampage star to her high school prom. The actor admitted he could not make it to prom because he would be in production for a new film, but he wanted to make sure he could do something for her.

In the two posts, Katie is captured on video listening to the school’s morning announcements which were delivered by The Rock himself. Johnson had recorded the announcements and sent them off to the school. Katie can be seen in complete shock as she listens to the loudspeaker and realizes it is, in fact, The Rock speaking to her.

The rest of her classmates are just as stunned as she is, as many students surrounding her are covering their mouths at the sound of Johnson’s voice. The audio is somewhat low in the video, but The Rock explained what he did for Katie in the caption.

According to the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, he bought out the local theater so Katie could watch Rampage with all of her friends. All 232 of her friends to be exact.

“I’m a lucky lucky man to have such amazing fans like Katie, and moments like this will always be the best and coolest part of my job. Her reaction is everything when she hears me say her name!”

Johnson continued to compliment Katie is his post, even adding the hashtag “#KatieKelzenbergCrushingLIFE” to his post. The actor also then went on to joke about how he cheated on his tests in high school. Both posts from The Rock have over 3 million views in just under a few hours.

This isn’t the first time The Rock has surprised fans. The actor has been popping up at Rampage screenings all across the country to surprise moviegoers at the end of his newest blockbuster movie. Johnson has shared many of these surprise visits to his Instagram page as well, as the actor is very active on social media.