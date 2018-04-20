Avicii Dies: Music World Reacts To The Sudden Death Of The Swedish DJ/Producer At Age 28

Rita Ora, Adam Lambert, Imagine Dragons, and more recall working with the late musical genius.

Avicii Death Reaction
Rich Polk / Getty Images
The sudden death of Avicii at the young age 28 has rocked the music world. The Grammy-nominated Swedish DJ and EDM producer was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday, April 20. The death of Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was confirmed to People magazine by the late star’s publicist Diana Baron. No further statement on Avicii’s cause of death was given, but the talented DJ suffered from serious health issues, including acute pancreatitis, that forced him to retire from touring two years ago.

Avicii was best known for the hit “Levels,” and he produced other dance hits including the 2013 smash single “Wake Me Up.” Avicii worked with Madonna on her album MDNA, and he collaborated with many other major stars during his too-short career, which included two of his own studio albums and an EP.

The music world was quick to react to the shocking death of Avicii on social media. Singer Charlie Puth described Avicii as a genius and innovator and credited him as “the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like.”

Fellow producer and DJ Deadmau 5 took to Twitter to write that he would have enjoyed nothing more than “ripping into Avicii well into and beyond our 60’s.”

“Taken away from us far too young. I know he’s at peace somewhere up there getting the last laugh that I spelled his name right this time,” Deadmau 5 wrote.

Record producer Nile Rodgers, a close collaborator and friend of Avicii, initially revealed that he hoped the bad news was a hoax. Rodgers later extended his condolences to Tim Bergling’s family.

American Idol alum Adam Lambert posted a link to a music video for the song “Lay Me Down” and fondly recalled working with the talented music maker on the song back in 2013. Other big-name singers, including Rita Ora, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, and One Direction’s Liam Payne, also paid tribute to Avicii in the hours following the news of his shocking death.

You see the music world’s stunned reaction to Avicii’s death below.

Avicii’s death comes just a few days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic album for his EP Avici (01).

You can listen to Avicii’s megahit song “Wake Me Up” below.