Avicii Dies: Music World Reacts To The Sudden Death Of The Swedish DJ/Producer At Age 28

Rita Ora, Adam Lambert, Imagine Dragons, and more recall working with the late musical genius.

The sudden death of Avicii at the young age 28 has rocked the music world. The Grammy-nominated Swedish DJ and EDM producer was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday, April 20. The death of Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was confirmed to People magazine by the late star’s publicist Diana Baron. No further statement on Avicii’s cause of death was given, but the talented DJ suffered from serious health issues, including acute pancreatitis, that forced him to retire from touring two years ago.

Avicii was best known for the hit “Levels,” and he produced other dance hits including the 2013 smash single “Wake Me Up.” Avicii worked with Madonna on her album MDNA, and he collaborated with many other major stars during his too-short career, which included two of his own studio albums and an EP.

The music world was quick to react to the shocking death of Avicii on social media. Singer Charlie Puth described Avicii as a genius and innovator and credited him as “the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like.”

Fellow producer and DJ Deadmau 5 took to Twitter to write that he would have enjoyed nothing more than “ripping into Avicii well into and beyond our 60’s.”

“Taken away from us far too young. I know he’s at peace somewhere up there getting the last laugh that I spelled his name right this time,” Deadmau 5 wrote.

Avicii, EDM DJ-producer behind "Wake Me Up" and "Levels," has died at the age of 28 https://t.co/fbDcue7SRG pic.twitter.com/6k5EnKOtFw — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 20, 2018

Record producer Nile Rodgers, a close collaborator and friend of Avicii, initially revealed that he hoped the bad news was a hoax. Rodgers later extended his condolences to Tim Bergling’s family.

American Idol alum Adam Lambert posted a link to a music video for the song “Lay Me Down” and fondly recalled working with the talented music maker on the song back in 2013. Other big-name singers, including Rita Ora, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, and One Direction’s Liam Payne, also paid tribute to Avicii in the hours following the news of his shocking death.

You see the music world’s stunned reaction to Avicii’s death below.

I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax. If not #RIPAVICII one of the best natural melody… — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

#RIPAVICII Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii 🙁 Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

I would have enjoyed nothing more than ripping into Avicii well into and beyond our 60's. taken away from us far too young. I know he's at peace somewhere up there getting the last laugh that i spelled his name right this time. https://t.co/uAmdPsouSz — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers– https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words…Rest easy brother ???? @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018

I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken. — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018

Avicii’s death comes just a few days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic album for his EP Avici (01).

You can listen to Avicii’s megahit song “Wake Me Up” below.