Breaking: Off-Duty Police Officer Shoots Himself In The Parking Lot Of A Bronx NYPD Facility

Questions linger as the 911 call suggested that the officer intended to harm himself.

An off-duty police officer who may be employed by the NYPD has been rushed to a local hospital to be treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Late Friday morning, the unnamed law enforcement officer was found in the parking lot of an NYPD facility in the Bronx. The status of his condition has not been released.

The New York Daily News reported that a 911 call was placed to Mount Vernon police warning that the officer planned to hurt himself. There is no confirmation of the identity of the caller. Authorities arrived on the scene at around 10:50 a.m. to find the officer already suffering from his injuries.

First responders attended to the injured man who was outside the NYPD Auto Crime and Narcotics Division facility located on Abbott Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. The Maven reported that the man was transported to the Jacobi Medical Center for treatment.

Rumors are circulating on social media that the officer attempted suicide by shooting himself in the head. Comments on the Blue Lives Matter Facebook page indicate a belief that perhaps depression or job-related stress and trauma contributed to the incident. If the officer survives, sympathizers expressed hope that he gets the help and support that he needs.

Onnes / Thinkstock by Getty Images

The NYPD has not yet released a statement about the case nor have they confirmed whether or not the officer is, in fact, an NYPD officer.

*This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information comes available.